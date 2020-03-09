RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Dante Fowler Jr.

Todd Karpovich

It's no secret the Ravens need to get stronger at linebacker.

The challenge is there's a tepid free-agent market for these position players.

However, one player that would be a good fit is Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Pros: Fowler has set himself up for a big-time payday, He had 56 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Rams behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 12.5.  Fowler is strong and fast, which makes him a perfect fit for the aggressive approach by Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Fowler will be age 26 when the 2020 regular season begins, so his best football is still in front of him. Overall, the Ravens have a young roster. 

Cons: Fowler could be expensive, potentially seeking a four-year, $68 million deal, which would be expensive for the Ravens, who are currently $30.7 million under the salary cap. Fowler will also have no shortage of suitors with Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Houston Texans expected to have interest. The Rams could also place the the transition tag, which would allow them to match any offer Fowler receives in the free-agent market. He's likely too valuable just to walk away for a comp pick. 

Verdict: Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would love to add Fowler to the roster. He checks all of the boxes for their needs at linebacker and would make an immediate impact. Baltimore does need to make bigger investments on the defensive side of the ball and this is a great opportunity to follow through with that goal. But again, they'll face stiff competition to sign Fowler.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Won't Back Down from Expectations

The Ravens are embracing the hype surrounding the team.While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Baltimore is right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.That is motivation for the returning coaches and players. "Are we capable of winning the whole thing next year? Absolutely, without question." Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said, "Now we have to go do it. And that’s what we’ll be working to do.”

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Yanda's Retirement Decision Will Have Huge Impact on Ravens Draft Plans

The Ravens are patiently waiting for Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda to make a decision about retirement.If Yanda steps away, the Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap, but their preference is to have him back in the fold. The free agent market for offensive linemen is thin and expensive. The Ravens might have to look to the draft to add depth.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Is Zack Baun A Fit for Ravens?

Zack Baun would certainly satisfy a need for the Ravens. The Wisconsin linebacker could wind up in Baltimore when general manager Eric DeCosta makes the team's first with first selection with the 28th overall pick. This addition could be especially crucial if the Ravens decide to tag and trade linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and is an unrestricted free agent.

Todd Karpovich

Mahomes Early Favorite to Edge Jackson in 2020 MVP Race

Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to reclaim his status as league MVP next season, just ahead of this year's award winner Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City quarterback has 6/1 odds for winning the trophy for the second time in three years, according to BetOnline. Jackson is second at 13/2, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/1). Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1), Carson Wentz (18/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

He'll Have Another: Ravens CB Marcus Peters Signs Bud Light Deal

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters became a social media sensation when he jumped into the stands in Buffalo and chugged a beer with fans. Now, he's being rewarded for those antics. Peters recently signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, according to Fox Business. He will serve as an ambassador of the brand. New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher also signed endorsement deals with Bud Light.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Free-Agent Market for Pass Rushers Could Be Thin for Ravens

It's no secret the Ravens want to add a pass rusher this offseason.The team also needs to decide whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. This would give the Ravens more time to negotiate a long-term deal or perhaps trade Judon. The Ravens, however, might want to hold onto Judon because the free-agent market for pass rushers is growing thin. Some of the top players appear to be staying with their current teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Focused On 'Staying Ahead' Of Competition

Baltimore broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unanimously named league MVP after completing 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Now, the challenge is to keep that momentum rolling and making the necessary adjustments to keep opponents off-balance.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Arik Armstead

The free-agent market for pass rushers in getting increasingly thin because teams are willing to use the franchise tag to retain talent.San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead could fall into that category. However, if he does make it to free agency, the Ravens would definitely be intrigued.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Prediction Part 7: Penn State Defensive End Yetur Gross-Matos

The Ravens want to boost their pass rush and with the free-agency market growing increasingly thin and more expensive, they'll likely have to fill that void through the NFL Draft. The latest player being linked to Baltimore with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive lineman. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Open As AFC North Favorites, Second to Win Conference Title

The Ravens are favored to repeat as AFC North champions and are second behind the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl. Baltimore opened as a 4/11 favorite to win the division, ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers (each at 15/4) and the Cincinnati Bengals, according to BetOnline. While Kansas City is favored to win the AFC championship at 3/1, the Ravens are right behind them at 7/2, followed by the New England Patriots (6/1), Houston Texans (12/2) and Cleveland Browns (14/1).

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM