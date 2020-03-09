Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Dante Fowler Jr.

It's no secret the Ravens need to get stronger at linebacker.

The challenge is there's a tepid free-agent market for these position players.

However, one player that would be a good fit is Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Pros: Fowler has set himself up for a big-time payday, He had 56 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Rams behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 12.5. Fowler is strong and fast, which makes him a perfect fit for the aggressive approach by Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Fowler will be age 26 when the 2020 regular season begins, so his best football is still in front of him. Overall, the Ravens have a young roster.

Cons: Fowler could be expensive, potentially seeking a four-year, $68 million deal, which would be expensive for the Ravens, who are currently $30.7 million under the salary cap. Fowler will also have no shortage of suitors with Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Houston Texans expected to have interest. The Rams could also place the the transition tag, which would allow them to match any offer Fowler receives in the free-agent market. He's likely too valuable just to walk away for a comp pick.

Verdict: Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would love to add Fowler to the roster. He checks all of the boxes for their needs at linebacker and would make an immediate impact. Baltimore does need to make bigger investments on the defensive side of the ball and this is a great opportunity to follow through with that goal. But again, they'll face stiff competition to sign Fowler.