Ravens Potential Draft Target: TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Baltimore Ravens have already made strides boosting their defensive line this offseason.

The team acquired defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta also signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with incentives.

DeCosta then added some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals.

Now, the Ravens could strengthen that unit even more by drafting TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 28th overall pick. Blacklock (6 foot 3, 290 pounds) could compete for a staring job in his first year as a pro because of his ability to get to the quarterback.

He has drawn comparisons to Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

Last season, Blacklock started all 12 games for the Horned Frogs and tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. He also had nine tackles for loss that tied for second on the squad. Blacklock was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection.

Blacklock, who missed his entire sophomore season with a torn Achilles, would further boost the Ravens interior pass rush, an area of focus this offseason. However, he might need to more work with technique and footwork, which is a common challenge among all first-year players in the NFL.

A defensive line of veteran Brandon Williams, Campbell, Wolfe and Blacklock would be one of the most formidable units in the entire NFL.

The Ravens still need help at inside linebacker and can use an edge rusher. DeCosta could still opt to fill that void with the team's first-round pick by selecting Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen.

However, DeCosta could easily change direction and grab Blacklock.