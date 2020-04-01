Another Mock Draft Has Ravens Targeting Gross-Matos

The Ravens need to add an effective edge rusher to their roster.

The free-agency market for this type of playmaker is thin.

As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta might have to look toward the draft to fill the void.

One player being lined to the Ravens with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, according to draft analyst Peter Schrager.

"I think GM Eric DeCosta continues the Ravens' annual tradition of adding franchise cornerstones at key positions," Schrager writes. "Gross-Matos is an above-average pass rusher who can also stop the run. Wink Martindale runs one of the fiercest defenses in the league. Gross-Matos could be an immediate impact guy."

At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive linemen. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits.

Some draft analysts contend that Gross-Matos still has to get stronger and his hands need to be quicker, but he has all of the intangibles to thrive in the NFL.

The Ravens are still deciding whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. If Judon sticks around, he and Gross-Matos could be a force.

The addition of Gross-Matos could be an even bigger boost to that pass rush.