Another Mock Draft Has Ravens Targeting Gross-Matos

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens need to add an effective edge rusher to their roster.

The free-agency market for this type of playmaker is thin.

As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta might have to look toward the draft to fill the void. 

One player being lined to the Ravens with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, according to draft analyst Peter Schrager. 

"I think GM Eric DeCosta continues the Ravens' annual tradition of adding franchise cornerstones at key positions," Schrager writes. "Gross-Matos is an above-average pass rusher who can also stop the run. Wink Martindale runs one of the fiercest defenses in the league. Gross-Matos could be an immediate impact guy."

At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive linemen. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits.

Some draft analysts contend that Gross-Matos still has to get stronger and his hands need to be quicker, but he has all of the intangibles to thrive in the NFL.

The Ravens are still deciding whether to place the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. If Judon sticks around, he and Gross-Matos could be a force.

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. The team already placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The Ravens also acquired defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The addition of Gross-Matos could be an even bigger boost to that pass rush.

Ravens Players Staying Active, Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

There's still no timeline for when players might be able to return to the Baltimore Ravens' practice facility in Owings Mils, Md., because of the current ban on large gatherings due to the Coronavirus. As a result, the players are doing their best to stay in shape at home. It's also a nice distraction from the pandemic and remedy for boredom.

Todd Karpovich

Albert Breer: The NFL Needs to Tone Down its Optimism About the 2020 Season

The NFL is a business. One that generates 11-figure revenue numbers annually. It didn’t get there without prioritizing the bottom line, nor did its owners accumulate the wealth to buy teams by failing to find opportunity to profit around every corner.So free agency went on as planned. So the draft will too. So on Tuesday, NFL EVP and general counsel Jeff Pash painted perhaps the most optimistic picture of the COVID-19 pandemic that any of us have seen anywhere in weeks. “We’re pretty confident we’ll be able to start on schedule,” Pash said.

Albert Breer

Mark Andrews Sorry to See End of 'Three-Headed Monster' with Hayden Hurst Trade

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews referred to the team's tight ends as a "three-headed monster."Now, one of those beasts is gone. The Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft. Hurst spent the past season behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Despite the competition for playing time, the trio were close and Andrews was sorry to see his friend go to a new team.

Todd Karpovich

The NFL Insists the 2020 Season Will Go On As Scheduled, But Will It?

The NFL is resolute that its 2020 season will proceed as normal—or at least the league is resolute on saying so publicly. Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday afternoon that “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.” The NFL regular season is scheduled to start a little more than five months from now, and projecting a month or even a week out has proved to be a fool’s errand during the coronavirus pandemic. But the league plans to release its 2020 schedule no later than May 9 (just a short delay from the usual April schedule release), and Pash said that the schedule is expected include international games.

Jenny Vrentas

Louisville Rates Highly As A 'Quarterback U' with Jackson, Bridgewater

Sports Illustrated crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern “U.” Part I of our eight-part series: QBU.

Todd Karpovich

Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

On NFL conference calls this week, the league will finalize how a 14-team playoff works. The league also wants more players with cameras in-house during a virtual draft. And we approve of those sharing a little extra on social media these days.

Albert Breer

Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15. As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

Todd Karpovich

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

As Derek Wolfe Eyes Championship in Baltimore, He Will Be Sorely Missed in Denver

Derek Wolfe was a popular figure in Denver.He spent time in local communities, was an ideal teammate and won over fans with his toughness. So, there was much disappointment in the Mile High City when Wolfe decided to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million with incentives. Wolfe is now looking to play an integral role on the Baltimore defense that could be among the best in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich