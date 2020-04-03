Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen.

With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:

— First round: 28th overall

— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)

— Second round: 60th

— Third round: 92nd

— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)

— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)

— Fourth round: 134th

— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)

— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets)

Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list, most notably:

18. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 0", 229 pounds)

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (turns 21 in August), Queen played his best down the stretch during LSU’s title run as he ended his breakout junior season with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the final four games. Thriving in coverage, Queen has outstanding speed and is a fluid mover with excellent change-of-direction ability.

20. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (SR, 6' 0", 197 pounds)

With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

21. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 3", 241 pounds)

With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019.

27. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (JR, 5' 10", 226 pounds)

Rushing for more than 6,100 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, Taylor has the size, power and speed to break tackles and run away from defenders. While he was more involved as a receiver as a junior, Taylor has had some issues with ball security and handled a massive workload—968 touches—while in Madison.

33. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (JR, 6' 5", 266 pounds)

With his length, agility and first step, Gross-Matos has been a productive pass-rusher for Penn State with 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss combined over the past two seasons.

35. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State (SR, 6' 0", 205 pounds)

With N’Keal Harry moving on to the NFL this past season, Aiyuk broke out for the Sun Devils with 1,192 yards (18.3 Y/R) and eight touchdowns in 2019. Dangerous in the open field, he has the ability to turn a short pass into a big play at any time

37. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin (RSR, 6' 2", 238 pounds)

Lacking ideal size to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

41. Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU (RJR, 6' 3", 290 pounds)

Often utilized in a two-gap role at TCU, Blacklock displays impressive burst and lateral agility to be a disruptive one-gap penetrator at the next level. His pass-rushing upside puts him in the mix as a potential first-rounder in April.

46. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU (JR, 5' 7", 207 pounds)

Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss in tight quarters. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs.

Other mentions:

59. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (SR, 6' 4", 223 pounds)

70. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan (SR, 6' 1", 245 pounds)

75. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (rJR, 6' 2", 265 pounds)

97. Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State (rSR, 6' 3", 315 pounds)

Click here for the full list: