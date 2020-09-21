Ravens Cornerback Tavon Young Likely Suffers Another Season-Ending Setback

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young was one of the feel-good stories of training camp.

He was playing well after missing all of last season with a neck injury.

The fifth-year player from Temple endured another setback in a 33-16 victory over the Texans in Week 2 when he suffered an apparent season-ending knee injury.

"Just a disappointing thing for a guy that we love, we care about and he's been through so much already, and we know he'll tackle this challenge as well, is Tavon Young, who I think he's got a season-ending knee injury the way it looks right now," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So we're very disappointed about that, but we love him and we'll be there with him all the way through the next challenge that he's going to have to face."

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Temple and he appeared in all 16 games, including 11 starts, as a rookie. He missed the following season with a torn ACL.

Young bounced back in 2018, appearing in 15 games despite being hampered by a groin injury. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Young was one of four NFL players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season.

After signing a three-year extension in February 2019 that made him the highest-paid slot cornerback at the time, Young was diagnosed with the neck injury during training camp. He weighed his options before being shut down for the season.

Young returned to the lineup this season and was effective until the knee injury against Houston when he landed hard on the turf in the second defensive series of the game.

The Ravens have the depth to absorb the injury. Anthony Averett, who entered the game for Young, can play in the slot. Baltimore can also start Jimmy Smith on the outside and move Marlon Humphrey to nickelback when opponents try to spread the defense.

“I love Tavon — that’s my brother," safety DeShon Elliott said. "I’ll do anything for him. I’m praying for him. God bless, he’ll be OK, [and] his mental will be fine. Trying to replace Tavon, it’s next man up. Tavon is a great player. Obviously, we all know, that’s ‘Touchdown Tay.’ But we have a lot of great DBs [defensive backs] on this team, of course, so we’ll get through it. We’ll be fine.”