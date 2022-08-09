Skip to main content

Will Ravens Be Tempted to Make a Deal for Roquan Smith?

All-Pro linebacker requested trade.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith has the Chicago Bears to trade him and the Ravens are a possible landing spot.

Baltimore needs depth at that position and Smith would be an immediate upgrade to the defense. 

Smith, 25, is entering the final year of his deal and has been at odds with the front office for a new contract.  

Smith is one of just six players in NFL history to have 500 or more tackles, 10 or more sacks, and five or more interceptions in his first four seasons. 

The competition to acquire him could be fierce but Baltimore is likely the best landing spot for him.

The Ravens' former first-round pick Patrick Queen at inside linebacker and has veteran Josh Bynes, 32, also still making plays but help is needed.

But Smith could change the complexion of the defense because of his playmaking abilities. 

He could be expensive, but the Ravens do have $6.8 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac, so they could afford him.

It's a scenario to watch in the coming days. 

 

Baltimore Ravens

