Ravens Potential Draft Target: LSU Wide Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's no secret the Ravens have prioritized upgrading their passing attack this offseason.

Baltimore ranked last in the NFL with 171.2 yards passing per game. The Ravens will undoubtedly look to add a playmaking wide receiver with the 27th overall pick in this year's draft.

One potential target is LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr.

Size: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2020 Stats: 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns over seven games.

Pros: Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games,

Cons: Marshall needs to be more consistent as a blocker, which is an essential part of the Ravens offense. He also had a few drops but has been mostly consistent. Marshall dealt with a foot injury in 2019, but there were no lingering effects this past season.

Quote: LSU coach Ed Orgeron: "We can put Terrace anywhere, he knows the offense, he feels confident and the yards after the catch. He catches that slant, breaks two or three tackles, I think that's where you're seeing him make a bunch of improvement. He has an awareness, he's very smooth, a good athlete so it's like having three or four different receivers."

Outlook: Marshall could be available when the Ravens make the 27th overall pick. It would be the second consecutive year the team takes a player from LSU in the first round. The question is whether the Ravens want to select a wide receiver in the first round for the second time in three years. Baltimore selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in 2019. Marshall could boost the passing the attack.