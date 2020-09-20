Ravens-Texans: How to Watch the Game, Early Morning Notes

The Ravens (1-0) and Texans (0-1) kick-off at 4:25 ET in Houston.

Here are morning notes for the game.

Where to Watch:

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV; Sling TV; NFL Game Pass; CBS All Access

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Series History

Baltimore leads the regular-season series with Houston, 8-2. Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 7-2 overall (1-0 playoffs).

Last Meeting

Ravens 41, Texans 7

Nov. 17, 2019 (Week 11) at M & T Bank Stadium.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes, completing 13-straight passes after a slow start, and rushed for 86 yards on just 9 carries. Jackson finished 17-of-24 for 222 yards and no interceptions (139.2 rating). Running back Gus Edwards finished with 112 yards, and Mark Ingram had three receptions for 37 yards.

The Ravens finished with seven sacks, six against the elusive Deshaun Watson. Outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser each had two sacks. Judon also forced a fumble. Watson was 18-of-29 for just 169 yards. Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught 7 for 80 yards. For the Ravens, Baltimore’s “D” allowed only 232 yards.

Franchise Connections

— Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman served as the Texans’ tight ends coach from 2002-03 and quarterbacks coach from 2004-05.

— Houston defensive coordinator/defensive line Anthony Weaver was selected by the Ravens in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. Weaver played in Baltimore for four seasons (2002-05), totaling 139 tackles (117 solo), 14 .5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble returns, one interception and 14 passes defended.

— Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was the running backs coach at Maryland from 2003-04.

Ravens from Texas

ILB Otaro Alaka (Houston), OLB Tyus Bowser (Tyler), RB J.K. Dobbins (La Grange), WR Devin Duvernay (Sachse), S Deshon Elliott (Rockwall), QB Robert Griffin III (Copperas Cove), DT Justin Madubuike (McKinney), WR James Proche II (Dallas), K Justin Tucker (Austin) and DE Broderick Washington (Longview)

Note of the Week:

The Ravens have won 13-consecutive regular-season games (dating back to 2019). Not since Carolina (18-straight during the 2014-15 seasons) has an NFL team won as many regular-season games in a row. Below are the NFL’s active regular-season winning streaks, which date back to last season.

Running for Success

The Ravens are 68-14 record when rushing for at least 125 yards over Harbaugh's tenure. Baltimore is 45-9 when rushing for at least 150 yards and 23-2 when tallying at least 200 yards over that span.