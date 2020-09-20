Ravens 33, Texans 16: The Good, Bad And Ugly

The Ravens ran away from the Houston Texans 33-16 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was 18 of 24 for 204 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for 54 yards on 16 carries

The Good

The Ravens defense set the tone with two turnovers.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey forced a fumble on wide receiver Keke Coutee and the ball was picked up L.J. Fort fumble and returned for a 22-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown of Fort's six-year career and gave Baltimore a 20-7 lead with 5:46 left in the second quarter.

Baltimore has forced a turnover in 15 consecutive games.

On the Texans' next drive, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters made a diving interception. However, Baltimore could not capitalize on the turnover and was forced to punt. Houston managed a field goal on the ensuing passion that cut the lead to 20-10 at the break.

The Ravens also had a key stop on 4th and 1 that gave Jackson a short field and led to a 1-yard touchdown pass to fullback Pat Ricard.

Kicker Justin Tucker was key once again, converting field goals from 32, 39, 47 yards, and 20 yards.

Miles Boykin continues to evolve in his second year and caught 5 of 6 targets for 42 yards.

Mark Ingram put the game away when he took a direct snap on 4th-and-1 and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 30-13 lead. Ricard and Patrick Mekari led the way with a couple of key blocks.

The Ravens were confident they boosted their interior pass rush with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. After a slow start, Baltimore finished with four sacks from Tyus Bowser (1), Deshon Elliott (1) and Calais Campbell (1) and Marlon Humphrey (.5) and Chuck Clark (.5).

The Ravens dominated the game on the ground with 230 yards.

The Bad

The Texans Baltimore's offensive line was dominated by the Texans, who were able to completely collapse the pocket. Lamar Jackson was sacked four times and was contained for most of the game. The Ravens must solve some of the issues with their pass blocking, especially against upcoming teams that are even more adept at pressuring the quarterback,

Houston defensive end J.J. Watt was battling a hip injury most of the week, but he overmatched Ravens rookie right guard Tyre Phillips. Watt has sacked 39 different quarterbacks over his career. He finished with a pair of sacks against the Ravens.

The Ugly

It was a brutal week for injuries around the league and the Ravens were not spared the pain. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley appeared to suffer an ankle injury for the second straight week. This time, Stanley was able to return to the game.

Cornerback Tavon Young, who missed all of last season with a neck injury, hurt his knee midway through the first half and did not return, Anthony Averett who had a costly penalty and beaten on a 3rd and 15 late in the third quarter. Young's season is likely over.