Ravens-Texans Pregame Notebook: Stanley, Smith Active

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith are both active against the Texans after battling injuries for much of the week.

The Ravens inactives are the same as Week 1 against the Browns — quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Justice Hill, wide receiver Chris Moore, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle James Madubuike, and safety Geno Stone.

For the second consecutive week, the Ravens promoted safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad. He played 17 special teams snaps last week.

The Texans inactive are running back Duke Johnson, linebacker Jon Greenard, tackle Charlie Heck, tight end Pharaoh Brown, linebacker Peter Kalambayi and cornerback Cornell Armstrong.

Defensive end J.J. Watt was listed on the injury report earlier this week with a hip issue, but he is active.

Johnson had five carries for 14 yards last week against the Chiefs. Starting running back David Johnson and quarterback Deshaun Watson were the only other players to get carries.

Stanley initially suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter Week 1 against Cleveland and he did not return. Veteran D.J. Fluker took Stanley's spot on the offensive line and played effectively.

Stanley, who was listed as questionable heading into this game with a hip issue, is the leader of the offensive line and was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus last season.

Smith provides valuable depth at cornerback and can also play safety. He dealt with back spasms prior to the game against the Browns but was able to play.

The Ravens could rely heavily on rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche to play a key role on special teams for the second consecutive week.

Regular-Season Streak

Dating back to 2019, the Ravens have won 13-straight regular season games. No NFL team won as many regular season games in a row since the Carolina Panthers won 18-straight during the 2014-15 seasons. The Chiefs have the second longest active streak at seven games.

Running for Success

The Ravens are 68-14 record when rushing for at least 125 yards over Harbaugh's tenure. Baltimore is 45-9 when rushing for at least 150 yards and 23-2 when tallying at least 200 yards over that span.

Injuries Pile Up Around the League

It was a brutal Week 2 around the league with numerous key players suffering injuries.

Some of the notable playmakers include Giant running back Saquan Barkley, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a potential concussion, but he was able to return to the game against the Falcons.