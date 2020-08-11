RavenCountry
Mark Andrews offers scouting report for Ravens' potential third tight end

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens need to add depth at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle after former first-round pick Hayden Hurst was traded to the Falcons this offseason.

Undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland was expected to be a front-runner for the job but he was shut down to rehab a knee injury he suffered last season at Oregon.

That means another undrafted rookie Eli Wolf, veteran Jerell Adams, and Ravens practice squad player Charles Scarff will likely battle for that third spot.

Here's a bio and Andrews' critique of those players:

  • Wolf (6-foot-4, 238 pounds):  Played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. In his junior year at Tennessee, Wolf played in 12 games (seven starts), totaling 5 receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown.
  • Andrews' Take: "Eli, first of all, he’s done a great job of coming here and learning the system," Andrew said. "He moves incredibly well, and I’m super excited to play with him some more and get on the field with him. But, he looks really good. I’m excited about that."
  • Adams (6-foot-5, 254 pounds):  Has 24 catches for 214 yards with a touchdown in his three-year NFL career. He was selected by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and spent two seasons in New York. Adams was also on the practice squad with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.
  • Andrews' Take: "And then Jerell – just being able to see him run routes and to see him move around. He’s a guy that’s been in the league for a while and knows some things. So, he’s a good addition to the room. The tight end room is definitely going to be a battle, and those guys are working hard. But there’s a lot of talent in our room right now.”
  • Scarff (6-foot-5, 249 pounds): Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent from Delaware (Boyle's alma mater) prior to last season. He spent the year on the Ravens' practice squad. 
  • Andrews' Take: "Charles has been here for a year and knows the system extremely well. Great blocker, has really good feet and he’s, honestly, pretty crafty with running routes. Those guys are definitely competing."
