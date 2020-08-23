Ravens reportedly parting ways with Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are preparing to part ways with Earl Thomas following his recent altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark, according to multiple reports.

Baltimore will reportedly either release Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team or perhaps try to find a trade partner for him. The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

The altercation between the players began when Clark was not happy about Thomas' positioning during a team drill.

At one point, Thomas raised his fists before he and Clark were separated by teammates and coaches. They continued to argue before Clark left the practice field and went inside the practice facility.

Thomas was sent home following the incident and then he did not suit up the following day. Clark left the field after the exchange but was at the next day's practice.

Wide receiver coach David Culley said that Thomas' absence was "an organizational decision."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not happy about the incident because it's an unnecessary distraction for the players. Time is crucial with the shortened training camp due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It just lasted longer than it needed to, for me. You’re going to have these things in training camp," Harbaugh said. "You’re going to have … Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don’t like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps."

Thomas shared his version of the incident on Instagram before deleting the post, saying: "Being sent home sucks I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum [sic] going .. but I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win...This has been one of of [sic] my best camps crazy a situation like this can through [sic] dirt on it."

Thomas, 31, signed a four-year deal with the Ravens in April 2019. He earned his seventh trip to the Pro Bowl after helping the Ravens finish with an NFL-best 14-2 record in the regular season.

Thomas is often viewed as an aloof teammate and there has been talk that he has been late or missed meetings this season. If that is true, then the Ravens could build a case that his conduct is detrimental to the team and they could void his contract.

As it stands, the Ravens would have to absorb a $15-million cap this season and $10 million next year if they release him.

In April, Thomas was involved in a domestic incident when his wife, Nina Thomas, allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman. She was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earl Thomas was not arrested.

Last year, Thomas got into a heated discussion with defensive tackle Brandon Williams in the training room following a 40-25 loss to the Browns. Williams was inactive because of a knee injury and Thomas questioned his commitment.