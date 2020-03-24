RavenCountry
Ravens: Three Questions One Month from 2020 Draft

Todd Karpovich

We're just under a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the Ravens are poised to add more talent to an already talented roster.

Here are three questions as we look ahead:

1. What's the state of the team heading into the draft? 

Baltimore made a first huge splash by acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft just days after placing the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon. Then, the Ravens gave contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents. Baltimore also traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft. Finally, the Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

General manager Eric DeCosta also re-signed defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis, cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine Sr.

This means Baltimore has just under $10 million remaining with the salary cap, so DeCosta might have to look to the draft to fill some other needs. 

2. Positions of need that could be solved in the draft

The Ravens have several areas of need, most notably at linebacker, edge rusher, offensive line, wide receiver and the secondary. Baltimore has not drafted a defensive player in the first round since Marlon Humphrey in 2017. That will likely change this year. DeCosta wants to add some balance to the roster. 

3. Potential specific first-round targets

Two players being closely linked to the Ravens with the the 28th overall pick are linebackers Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma and Patrick Queen of LSU.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

