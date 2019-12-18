Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Of Baltimore’s 12 Pro Bowlers, nine are homegrown players – six draft picks (Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Judon, Ronnie Stanley and Marshal Yanda) and three who signed as undrafted free agents (Morgan Cox, Pat Ricard and Justin Tucker).

In addition, first-round draft choices from three-consecutive years were tabbed as Pro Bowlers: Stanley (2016), Humphrey (2017) and Jackson (2018).

Jackson is the first Ravens quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl selection in 23 years.

Here are the Ravens’ 2019 Pro Bowlers who were selected to the AFC squad:

Tight end Mark Andrews – First Pro Bowl

Andrews, a 2018 third-round draft choice, leads the NFL in touchdown catches (eight) by a tight end this season. He has produced the league’s fifth-most receiving yards (759) and sixth-most receptions (58) by a tight end, also racking up an NFL-best 14 catches of 20-plus yards (tied with George Kittle) among all tight ends.

Andrews’ eight TD catches in 2019 are a single-season record by a Ravens’ tight end, while he needs just 97 receiving yards to surpass Todd Heap (855 in 2005) for the most receiving yards by a tight end in single-season franchise history.

“This is an extreme honor, especially since I’m in my second year,” Andrews said. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, particularly our other tight ends – Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst – with everything that we all do on the field. They make my job easier, so this is not an individual award – it’s a team award.”

Long snapper Morgan Cox (starter) – Third Pro Bowl

This marks Cox’s third Pro Bowl, but his first as selected by NFL players and coaches. (In 2019, for the first time ever, long snappers were added to the player and coach balloting system. Prior to this year, the head coach of each respective Pro Bowl team would select a “need player,” which was typically designated for long snappers.)

Cox snaps for K Justin Tucker, the most accurate (90.6%) kicker in NFL history, who also ranks second in the league this season with a 95.8% success rate (23 of 24). Cox has helped Tucker connect on two game-winning FGs this season, a 46-yarder in overtime at Pittsburgh and a 49-yarder in driving rain/wind vs. San Francisco.

Cox also snaps for P Sam Koch, who has posted a 46.1-yard gross average and 39.6-yard net average this season, in addition to placing 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

“I am thankful for this honor, as it’s incredibly humbling to be the first snapper voted on by my peers,” Cox stated. “I would not be in this position without my family’s support and encouragement, and without my coaches, who have trusted me with this role and allowed me to develop into the snapper I am. My teammates constantly raise the standard of what it means to play at a championship level, and I am honored to be a part of this incredible organization. Most of all, I am thankful to God for His blessings in my life. This Pro Bowl selection is for my two sons, Daniel and Jonah. I’m so proud to be your dad!”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey – First Pro Bowl

The 2017 first-round draft pick earns his first-career Pro Bowl after recording two interceptions, a team-best 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Humphrey’s two FR-TDs tie (Ndamukong Suh) for the NFL’s most in 2019. Additionally, he is one of six NFL defenders to post at least two INTs, two FFs and two FRs.

Humphrey has been a playmaker on Baltimore’s defense, which during the team’s 10-game winning streak, has allowed just 15 total TDs (the NFL’s fewest permitted since Week 5).

“I’m excited and thankful for the fans, players and coaches who voted for me,” Humphrey said. “It’s really cool to see so many of my teammates get into the Pro Bowl.”

Running back Mark Ingram II – Third Pro Bowl

In his first season as a Raven, Ingram II earns this third-career Pro Bowl upon ranking No. 4 in the NFL with 14 total touchdowns (10 rushing & four receiving). His 10 rushing TDs tie (Todd Gurley) for sixth most, while his 963 rushing yards stand No. 11.

Ingram II has helped Baltimore set single-season franchise records for total TDs (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.7) and rushing yards (202.1) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (409.7).

“It’s exciting to be able to make the Pro Bowl in my first season here in Baltimore,” Ingram II stated. “It’s an incredible honor, but I can’t do it without the help of my great teammates and coaching staff. I’m really excited for all of my teammates who made it, as well. This is a team honor that none of us could have achieved without the help of each other. I appreciate all the players, coaches and fans around the league that voted for me.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (starter) – First Pro Bowl

In his first full season as a starter, Jackson has led Baltimore to a 12-2 record and helped the Ravens produce single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830).

This year, Jackson became the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. (He has 2,889 passing & 1,103 rushing yards, with two games still to play.)

Jackson has been responsible for an NFL-best 40 total touchdowns (33 passing & seven rushing), while his 33 TD passes lead the NFL and tie Vinny Testaverde (1996) for the most in franchise history.

Jackson has rushed for 1,103 yards in 2019, marking the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

In Week 15 vs. the Jets, Jackson produced his third game this season (also at Mia. & at LAR) with five passing TDs, becoming the sixth QB in NFL history to register at least three 5-TD passing games in a single season.

Jackson has also thrown at least four TDs in an NFL-best four games and at least three TDs in an NFL-best seven games this season.

“This honor is all about my teammates and our coaches, because without them, the success we’ve had as a team wouldn’t be possible,” Jackson said. “I’m also grateful for all the fans who continue to support us and who have helped make this season so special. Ultimately, it’s about winning, and we still have a lot of work to do before we accomplish our biggest goals.”

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon – First Pro Bowl

Judon, a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, is one of three NFL defenders (Shaquil Barrett & T.J. Watt) in 2019 to register at least eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits & three forced fumbles.

Judon has tallied team highs in sacks (8.5), TFL (13) and QB hits (29) this season, helping Baltimore’s defense rank fourth in points (18.4) and sixth in yards (314.3 ypg) allowed per game.

“I was overjoyed when I heard the news,” Judon stated. “It was probably one of the most exciting moments of my career so far. We work so hard in this game – everybody on our team has – and it’s just so rewarding. We’ve put in the work, and for so many of us to get recognized like this, it’s a testament to our hard work and our great coaching staff. For the fans, the coaches and the players to say you’re one of the best players in the league this year – it really means a lot.”

Cornerback Marcus Peters – Third Pro Bowl

A now three-time Pro Bowler, Peters, who was traded from the LA Rams to the Ravens in Week 7, has tallied an NFL-best three interception-touchdowns this season (two of which have come with Baltimore).

Peters’ five total INTs in 2019 tie (four players) for the NFL’s third most, while he’s also helped Baltimore produce the NFL’s third-best defensive passer rating (78.5)

Fullback Patrick Ricard (starter) – First Pro Bowl

A 2017 undrafted rookie free agent, Ricard earns his first Pro Bowl as a fullback after helping Baltimore set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830).

The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.7) and rushing yards (202.1) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (409.7).

Ricard has been key in blocking for QB Lamar Jackson, who ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,103), and RB Mark Ingram II (963), who stands 11th.

“I feel humbled and appreciative, because a year ago at this time, I was inactive for the final month of the season, and there was outside talk about me not even making the team in 2019,” Ricard stated. “I want to give credit to Greg Roman, first and foremost, for transitioning me to fullback three years ago when I was an undrafted defensive lineman. Additionally, Coach [Bobby] Engram and Coach [Andy] Bischoff – none of this would be possible without their guidance. But ultimately, I want to thank all the fans and players who voted for me, and I give a great deal of credit to my amazing teammates.”

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (starter) – First Pro Bowl

This marks the first Pro Bowl for Baltimore’s 2016 first-round draft choice. Stanley, who has played in 13 games this season, has helped QB Lamar Jackson throw an NFL-best 33 touchdown passes and produce an NFL single-season record 1,103 rushing yards by a quarterback.

Stanley has started all 55 games he’s played in during his career, and in 2019, has helped Baltimore produce single-season franchise records for total TDs (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830).

“It is an honor to be selected, and I’m excited for my teammates who made it,” Stanley stated. “I’m happy, but not satisfied. We still have bigger goals and ambitions. It’s nice to get recognized by our peers and earn their respect, but we still have a long way to go.”

Safety Earl Thomas III – Seventh Pro Bowl

This marks Thomas III’s seventh overall Pro Bowl in his first season as a Raven, as he’s helped Baltimore’s defense rank fourth in points (18.4) and sixth in total yards (314.3 ypg) allowed per game.

The veteran safety has tallied 45 tackles (30 solo), 1.5 sacks (the first of his career), two interceptions, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

With Thomas III’s assistance, Baltimore has produced the NFL’s third-best defensive passer rating (78.5).

Kicker Justin Tucker (starter) – Third Pro Bowl

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.6% (260 of 287 on field goal attempts), stands second in the NFL this season with a 95.8% success rate (23 of 24).

In Week 6’s 23-17 victory over Cincinnati, Tucker became the fastest kicker in league history to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in 118 games.

Tucker has connected on two game-winning FGs this season, first hitting a 46-yarder in overtime at Pittsburgh and then nailing a 49-yarder in driving rain/wind vs. San Francisco.

“Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and everyone in the Ravens organization who have helped me be selected to the Pro Bowl,” Tucker stated. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by our peers across the league, both players and coaches, and to have the support of so many fans who voted over the last several weeks.

“I would also like to recognize the people with whom I get to work most closely – Morgan Cox, Sam Koch, Randy Brown and Chris Horton. It is an absolute blessing to work with people who are not only great at what they do but also great men and true friends. Morgan and Sam – along with everyone who has protected for us on placekicks and covered kickoffs throughout the year – strive for excellence and bring the best out of me. For all of those guys, I am truly grateful.”

Right guard Marshal Yanda (starter) – Eighth Pro Bowl

Considered one of the greatest players to ever wear a Ravens uniform, Yanda’s eight-career Pro Bowls rank as the fourth most in franchise history.

This season, Yanda leads an offensive line that has helped Baltimore already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830 – which includes 1,103 by QB Lamar Jackson, setting a new NFL record by a QB). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.7) and rushing yards (202.1) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (409.7).

Yanda has now earned Pro Bowl honors in eight of the past nine seasons, missing the 2017 campaign while out for 14 games with an ankle injury.

“Being voted to the Pro Bowl is an entire team honor – not just the individual,” Yanda said. “And this year, we have a lot of guys who have worked extremely hard and are being rewarded.”

FIRST ALTERNATES

Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and P Sam Koch were named first alternates to the Pro Bowl. If a player ahead of them is unable to participate in the game, they would earn a spot on the roster.