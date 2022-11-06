Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints.

Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.

This could create another opportunity for rookie Isaiah Likely, who had had his best game against Tampa Bay, finishing with season highs in receptions (6), receiving yards (77) and touchdowns (one). His first-career touchdown reception – a third-quarter, 10-yard grab in the back of the end zone – gave Baltimore its first lead of the game and helped set the tone for the 27-22 victory.

"I think Isaiah [Likely] is coming along nicely," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week. "He’s still learning this game; he has a high ceiling. I think you’re going to see him develop pretty much every week over the course of time. There’s a lot about this NFL game that rookies have to learn on the fly.

"As a tight end in this offense, you have to learn a lot. He’s doing a nice job with that, but if someone goes down, someone has to step up. That’s the name of this game, so he did a great job with that, and we look forward to working with him and him developing moving forward.”

Still, quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Andrews, who leads the team in targets (64), and receptions (42). yards receiving (488) and touchdowns (5).

The Ravens could also get Nick Boyle more involved with the offense and Josh Oliver has also played well this season.