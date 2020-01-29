RavenCountry
Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrew, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurts, is among the best in the league. 

"The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.”

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Starter: Andrews and Boyle

Backup: Hurst

Unrestricted Free Agents: None

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis: Andrews, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the team with 64 receptions and 852 yards with 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl in just his second year. He established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL and is the go-to player for quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

The Ravens signed Boyle to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees, just prior to him testing the free-agent market at the end of the 2018 season. Boyle, a fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, finished the regular season with 31 receptions for 31 yards with two touchdowns. He is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

Hurst, a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has gotten increasingly better and has some of the best hands on the team. He finished the 2019 regular season with 30 receptions for 349 yards with two touchdowns. 

"Hayden made huge strides; he was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player. He wants more, and he’s going to get more. Mark [Andrews], same thing. I mean, he’s going to the Pro Bowl, and yet, he can get much better. He’s going into his third year."

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

Ravens 2019 Draft Class Gets Solid Reviews

The Ravens 2019 draft class played a key role in this season's success.Baltimore's finished No. 14 among this league's most productive rookies this season, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. Receiver Marquise Brown was the class of the Ravens rookies. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon. The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him. There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Quarterback

Lamar Jackson started 15 of the Ravens 16 regular season games in 2019 and was named the league's Most Valuable Player by several media outlets. He will remain the starter next season. Robert Griffin III was a capable backup and won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Trace McSorley has potential and could battle for the main back-up role.

Todd Karpovich

Top Five Plays of Ravens 2019 Season

The Ravens had some exciting plays during the 2019 season behind record-setting quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson. Here are the top five moments with video.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

Jackson, Ravens Teammates Have Solid Showing in Pro-Bowl Victory

Lamar Jackson shined on the big stage. The Ravens quarterback was 16-of-23 for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.(104.4 passer rating). Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was the recipient of one of those scores on with a three-yard reception in the end zone. Overall, the Ravens had 12 players appear in the game, the most of any team. Baltimore's coaching staff, including John Harbaugh, also led the AFC team.

Todd Karpovich

Is Dez Bryant An Option for the Ravens?

The Ravens and Dez Bryant had a previous courtship.Baltimore reportedly wanted to add the veteran wide receiver to the roster prior to the 2018 season. However, he opted to sign with the New Orleans before his season was cut short because of a torn Achilles. Bryant now want to get back into the league, and at age 31, he still could make an impact for a team. He cryptically noted on social media the Ravens could be a good fit.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Receiver Anquan Boldin Helps Deliver Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy

Former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin helped deliver the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami. Boldin, a 14-year NFL veteran, played a key role in the Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII champion.

Todd Karpovich