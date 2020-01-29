Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrew, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurts, is among the best in the league.

"The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.”

Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Starter: Andrews and Boyle

Backup: Hurst

Unrestricted Free Agents: None

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis: Andrews, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the team with 64 receptions and 852 yards with 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl in just his second year. He established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL and is the go-to player for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens signed Boyle to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees, just prior to him testing the free-agent market at the end of the 2018 season. Boyle, a fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, finished the regular season with 31 receptions for 31 yards with two touchdowns. He is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

Hurst, a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has gotten increasingly better and has some of the best hands on the team. He finished the 2019 regular season with 30 receptions for 349 yards with two touchdowns.

"Hayden made huge strides; he was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player. He wants more, and he’s going to get more. Mark [Andrews], same thing. I mean, he’s going to the Pro Bowl, and yet, he can get much better. He’s going into his third year."