Do the Ravens Really Want to Disrupt the Tight Ends Room?

There were several reports this week about teams being interested in acquiring Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst.

The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each could use a dependable playmaker at that position.

Hurst is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the Ravens' depth chart and that has led to speculation the team might be willing to listen to trade offers.

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said he likes having all three players on the roster.

The team selected Hurst in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and then picked up Andrews two rounds later. The Ravens used a similar tactic when they selected tight ends Ed Dickson (third round) and Dennis Pitta (fourth round) in 2010.

"People were surprised when we drafted Hayden and then drafted Mark right after," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We did that once before when we drafted two tight ends. We've always thought that was an important position. And then with our offense and [coordinator] Greg Roman, he's always been a coach that liked a lot of multiple looks. I do think tight ends really factor into that.

"For us, we had high graded on Hayden and also on Mark. Hayden, we thought was going to be a really good player. But when Mark was there in the third round, it made too much sense for us to not take him. We took Nick Boyle a few years ago, and we think he's one of the best blockers in the league."

Andrews calls the Ravens tight ends a "three-headed monster," because each of them have the ability to make plays.

“All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see," Andrews said.

Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps. Andrews took full advantage of the opportunity and has become one of Baltimore top playmakers, setting team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10) this past season.

Boyle fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees.

Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). Hurst has an average salary of $2.8 million and is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023.

Earlier this year, Hurst opened up about his battles with depression.

The Ravens are pleased with the way Hurst has developed and they would likely need at least a second-round pick in return for him via a trade.