Jerell Adams, Eli Wolf in close competition for third tight end

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's come down to an undrafted rookie and a veteran journeyman to win the job as the Ravens' third tight end, according to Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

That player will have a vital role behind Pro-Bowler Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Eli Wolfe, an undrafted rookie from Georgia, has dealt with some injuries throughout training camp, but he's played well enough to stay in the competition.

The Ravens signed Jerell Adams on Aug. 3 to also compete for a spot on the roster, Adams was selected by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and spent two seasons in New York. Adams was also on the practice squad with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

The versatile Pat Ricard also will get some opportunities to line up at tight end, Roman said.

Wolf, 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

In his junior year at Tennessee, Wolf played in 12 games (seven starts), finishing with five receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown.

Wolf has made some solid plays throughout camp and has shown he can hold onto the ball after taking a hard hit.

"Eli, first of all, he’s done a great job of coming here and learning the system," Andrew said. "He moves incredibly well, and I’m super excited to play with him some more and get on the field with him. But, he looks really good. I’m excited about that."

Adams, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, has 24 catches for 214 yards with a touchdown in his three-year NFL career. He has good hands and has several plays downfield during training camp. Adams' experience might give him a bit of an edge, especially with no preseason games to fully evaluate the rookies.

"He’s a guy that’s been in the league for a while and knows some things," Andrews said about Adams. "So, he’s a good addition to the room. The tight end room is definitely going to be a battle, and those guys are working hard. But there’s a lot of talent in our room right now.”

Ravens practice squad player Charles Scarff also was trying to win the job, but he was not singled out by Roman.

Jacob Breeland, another undrafted rookie from Oregon, was shut down to rehab a knee injury he suffered last season.