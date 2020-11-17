SI.com
Raven Country
Harbaugh Offers Some Insight Into Ravens Precarious Tight End Situation

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Boyle's season-ending knee injury against the Patriots leaves the Ravens short-handed at a key position.

This means Mark Andrews is the only true tight end remaining on the 53-man roster. 

In addition, Boyle is also one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and he will be difficult to replace, especially at this point of the season and with the current COVID-19 guidelines. 

“We have some plans on that, so we’ll just see as we go," coach John Harbaugh said. 

The Ravens could use fullback Pat Ricard as a tight end. Ricard, 6-foot-3, 303 pounds, is a solid blocker, has good hands and has previously lined up as a tight end. 

Wide receiver Mies Boykin could also carry some more responsibilities of a tight end.

Baltimore also has two tight ends on the practice squad — Xavier Grimble and Sean Culkin — that could be promoted for the Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans. 

Grimble has appeared in 47 games over four seasons with the Giants, 49ers, Patriots, Steelers and Colts. Grimble had 23 receptions for Pittsburgh from 2016 to 2019 — the longest stint with any NFL team.

Culkin started 12 games for the Chargers over the past three seasons and is a solid blocker. He tore his Achilles in September in 2019 and was not re-signed by the team at the end of last season.

The Ravens also invited veteran Luke Willson for a workout. Willson played five seasons with the Seahawks (2013-2017) before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2018. He returned to Seattle in 2019 and had eight receptions for 79 yards over eight games. Willson appeared in five games for Seattle this season before being waived earlier this month. 

It's possible the Ravens could add two of those three players. 

"We have some guys on the practice squad. We had a player in for a workout," Harbaugh said, "Of course, Pat [Ricard] can take on a bigger role, certainly. So, we’ll have a good plan for that.”

