AFC Divisional Round: Ravens-Titans Preview, Prediction

AFC Divisional Round: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

When

Jan. 11, 2020, 8:15 p.m. at M & T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens -9

Series History

The regular-season series is tied 10-10. Baltimore leads the postseason series 2-1. The Ravens won the first playoff matchup 24-10 en route to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history in the 2000-01 season. The Titans gained a measure of revenge Jan. 3, 2004, when they bounced the Ravens in the wild-card round. Baltimore took the most recent playoff game against its former AFC Central foes, 13-10, on Jan. 10, 2009. The Ravens then lost to the Steelers 23-14 in the AFC championship game.

By the Numbers

15 – Touchdowns by Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (10 rushing and five receiving), tying fellow running back Ray Rice (2011) for the single-season franchise record. The 15 touchdowns also ranked fourth in the NFL in 2019.

Notable

The Ravens have secured a playoff berth in eight of head coach John Harbaugh’s 12 seasons in Baltimore and have won the AFC North four times (2011-12, 2018-19). In three of the non-playoff seasons, Baltimore was playing in either game 15 (2016) or game 16 (2013 and 2017) to earn a postseason berth.

Player Spotlight

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens expect to be fully healthy for the Titans. Jackson had been battling the flu, Ingram had an injured calf and tight end Mark Andrews was dealing with a sore ankle. The extra week of rest as the No. 1 seed paid dividends. Baltimore won't deviate too far from its successful blueprint. The Ravens will look to establish the run with its dominant attack comprised of Jackson, Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. If the Titans stack the box, Jackson will look for Andrews in the middle of the field or throw over the top to rookie receiver Marquise Brown. The Titans were ranked 12th against the run and 24th against the pass, so the Ravens should be able to move the ball. Jackson will have to be wary of Titans safety Kevin Byard (five interceptions) and cornerback Logan Ryan (four interceptions), both of whom can change the momentum of the game. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will look to contain Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry, who led the team with nine sacks.

Defense

The Ravens will prepare to get a heavy dose of Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season. Henry was also the difference in Tennessee's 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the wild-card round, running for 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown. In two career games against Baltimore, Henry has gone 1-1 and has run for 47 yards on 15 carries (3.13 ypc) with a touchdown. However, he is a much better runner this season. The Ravens will look to neutralize him with defensive tackles Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko. Ideally, Baltimore would love to shut down Tennessee's ground attack and force quarterback Ryan Tannehill to win the game. Tannehill took over the starting job for Marcus Mariota midseason and became one of the league's hottest quarterbacks, throwing for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he simply managed the game against the Patriots, completing eight of 15 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and interception. He won't have that luxury against Baltimore.

Prediction

The upstart Titans are the only AFC playoff team the Ravens did not play in 2019. That could be an advantage for Baltimore because opposing teams have struggled to adjust to the speed of Jackson upclose. The Ravens also had an extra week to rest and prepare. Harbaugh has traditionally been at his best coming off a bye. Tennessee had an emotional victory in New England and will be confident heading into Baltimore. The Ravens have met almost every challenge they faced this season and they can't slip up now.

Ravens 33, Titans 20