AFC Divisional Round: Ravens-Titans Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

AFC Divisional Round: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

When

Jan. 11, 2020, 8:15 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens -9

Series History

The regular-season series is tied 10-10. Baltimore leads the postseason series 2-1. The Ravens won the first playoff matchup 24-10 en route to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history in the 2000-01 season. The Titans gained a measure of revenge Jan. 3, 2004, when they bounced the Ravens in the wild-card round. Baltimore took the most recent playoff game against its former AFC Central foes, 13-10, on Jan. 10, 2009. The Ravens then lost to the Steelers 23-14 in the AFC championship game. 

By the Numbers

15 – Touchdowns by Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (10 rushing and five receiving), tying fellow running back Ray Rice (2011) for the single-season franchise record. The 15 touchdowns also ranked fourth in the NFL in 2019.

Notable

The Ravens have secured a playoff berth in eight of head coach John Harbaugh’s 12 seasons in Baltimore and have won the AFC North four times (2011-12, 2018-19). In three of the non-playoff seasons, Baltimore was playing in either game 15 (2016) or game 16 (2013 and 2017) to earn a postseason berth.

Player Spotlight

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens expect to be fully healthy for the Titans. Jackson had been battling the flu, Ingram had an injured calf and tight end Mark Andrews was dealing with a sore ankle. The extra week of rest as the No. 1 seed paid dividends. Baltimore won't deviate too far from its successful blueprint. The Ravens will look to establish the run with its dominant attack comprised of Jackson, Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. If the Titans stack the box, Jackson will look for Andrews in the middle of the field or throw over the top to rookie receiver Marquise Brown.  The Titans were ranked 12th against the run and 24th against the pass, so the Ravens should be able to move the ball. Jackson will have to be wary of Titans safety Kevin Byard (five interceptions) and cornerback Logan Ryan (four interceptions), both of whom can change the momentum of the game.  Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will look to contain Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry, who led the team with nine sacks. 

Defense

The Ravens will prepare to get a heavy dose of Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season. Henry was also the difference in Tennessee's 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the wild-card round, running for 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown. In two career games against Baltimore, Henry has gone 1-1 and has run for 47 yards on 15 carries (3.13 ypc) with a touchdown. However, he is a much better runner this season. The Ravens will look to neutralize him with defensive tackles Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko. Ideally, Baltimore would love to shut down Tennessee's ground attack and force quarterback Ryan Tannehill to win the game. Tannehill took over the starting job for Marcus Mariota midseason and became one of the league's hottest quarterbacks, throwing for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, he simply managed the game against the Patriots, completing eight of 15 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and interception. He won't have that luxury against Baltimore. 

Prediction

The upstart Titans are the only AFC playoff team the Ravens did not play in 2019. That could be an advantage for Baltimore because opposing teams have struggled to adjust to the speed of Jackson upclose. The Ravens also had an extra week to rest and prepare. Harbaugh has traditionally been at his best coming off a bye. Tennessee had an emotional victory in New England and will be confident heading into Baltimore. The Ravens have met almost every challenge they faced this season and they can't slip up now.

Ravens 33, Titans 20

News

Lamar Jackson Still Motivated By Last Season's Playoff Loss to Chargers

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson still thinks about the Ravens loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in last season's wild-card round.Baltimore had a couple of early miscues, fell behind and never fully recovered in the 23-17 loss. "It’s still motivating me. I still haven’t played my second playoff game, yet," Jackson said

Gleaming Insight from Outside Coaches Paid Dividends for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had several guests at training camp this past summer to get a different perspective on running a triple-option offense, protecting the football and proper footwork. Those guests included former Georgia Tech and Navy coach Paul Johnson, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Toledo coach Jason Candle and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall. The insight certainly provided some value as the Ravens broke several league and franchise records with their revolutionary offense.

Titans First Road Block to Ravens Super Bowl Aspirations

Todd Karpovich

The Titans were the only team in the AFC playoffs the Ravens had not faced this season. As a result, Baltimore's coaches spent some extra time focused on Tennessee over their postseason bye week. That proved to me a smart decision.

Jan. 5 Vlog: Ravens Shift to Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Tennessee Titans continued their impressive, late-season run, dispatching the Patriots 2013 in the AFC Wild Card round. The win will also give the Titans some confidence heading into another hostile environment against the top-seeded Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The top-seeded Ravens (14-2) opened as 9.5-point favorites, but they will not be taking the Titans lightly.

Matthew Judon: 'It's Not Easy to Be a Raven'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon scoffed at the mere idea of Ravens coach John Harbaugh going easy on the team over the past couple of years. The Ravens players did appear more relaxed this week as they enjoyed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Still, Baltimore is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Wild Card Games Will Be Hard Study for Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr will be watching the NFL wild-card playoff games closely over the weekend. He likes to analyze other players at his position for strategic purposes. It's a habit he learned from his late father and former Raven Orlando Brown Sr.

Ravens See Similarities From Their Last Super-Bowl Winning Team in 2012

Todd Karpovich

Some of the holdovers from the Ravens' last Super Bowl-winning team in 2012 see some similarities with this year's group of players, mainly with the camaraderie in the locker room.However, those teams had completely different paths to the playoffs.

Ravens Don't Expect Any Major Changes in Preparation for Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are confident in their winning formula. They are riding a 12-game winning streak heading into their divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11. Baltimore (14-2) also set a franchise record for victories, so the players don't expect to deviate from their routine even though the stakes are much higher.

Harbaugh Offers More Support for Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh echoed his support for a pair of his coordinators in the running for head-coaching vacancies. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the top job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants head-coaching job on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens' players named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named yo the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.