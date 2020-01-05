RavenMaven
Titans First Road Block to Ravens Super Bowl Aspirations

Todd Karpovich

The Titans were the only team in the AFC playoffs the Ravens had not faced this season.

As a result, Baltimore's coaches spent some extra time focused on Tennessee over their postseason bye week.

"We really need to dive in on Tennessee and really get our teeth sunk in to them the next couple of days,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this week.

That proved to be a smart decision.

Tennessee eliminated the defending Super-Bowl champion New England Patriots 20-13 in the wild-card round.

Now, the Titans will look to upset the Super-Favorites in Baltimore on Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m.

"We are all excited, and we’ll all enjoy it," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “But we have to get back to work quickly, get as healthy as we possibly can, and get ready to go on the road again.”

The Titans pulled out the victory against the Patriots behind running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown. He also caught a 22-yard pass. Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher during the regular season with 1,540 yards.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who took over the starting job for Marcus Mariota midseason and led a resurgence, simply managed the game, completing eight o 15 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and interception.

“I am so proud of our guys – we fought," Tannehill said. "It was ugly at times offensively, but we found a way to make plays at the end and came out with a W.”

Tennessee's defensive had a stellar game, holding the Patriots to a touchdown and a pair of field goals. In perhaps his last game as a Patriot, Tom Brady was 20 of 37 for 209 yards with an interception. 

The Titans could have a tougher time with the Ravens' attack, which averaged an NFL-best 33.2 points per game and set the all-time league record for yards rushing in a season (3,296). 

Baltimore (14-2) is the top seed in the AFC playoffs and opened as 9.5-point favorites over the Titans. While the team has enjoyed some extra rest, the coaches and players have not lost their focus.

They know all of the success in the regular season means nothing if the team gets bounced from the playoffs after just one game. 

“It just kind of starts off as every part of preseason, regular season, postseason," Brown said. "Everybody’s 0-0, and it’s one game at a time. It’s one day at a time. It’s one play, one rep. We understand that there’s going to be a lot at stake here coming up for the next few weeks, and right now, we don’t know who we’re going to play next Saturday, but I can tell you we’re really looking forward to it.”

 

