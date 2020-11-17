Ravens Provide Update on Injuries With Titans, Derrick Henry Looming in Week 11

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are dealing with injuries across the roster with a huge Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans that will have playoff implications.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh provided an update on some of these key players.

Defensive end Calais Campbell missed the previous game against the Patriots because of a calf injury and he will be "day-to-day here going forward."

Cornerback Terrell Bonds suffered a knee injury against New England and could miss a couple of weeks.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams left the Patriots game with an ankle injury that could possibly take a week or more to heal. "It’ll be touch-and-go for Sunday," Harbaugh said.

The loss of Campbell and Williams was especially costly in the 23-17 loss against the Patriots, who amassed 173 yards rushing on 39 carries (4.4 ypc).

Baltimore will face an even bigger challenge against Titans running back Derrick Henry who is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns. Henry ran for 195 yards in the Ravens 28-12 loss to Tennessee in last season's Divisional playoff game.

"That’s definitely going to be a concern and a factor," Harbaugh said about the injuries to the defensive line. "We’re going to work really hard at that. It’ll be the guys who are healthy that’ll be in there playing. I have full confidence in those guys’ ability to get the job done. That’s a good group. Especially the young guys, they’ve done well, and they’ve proven themselves.

"They’re nine games in now, so they’re not new to this. So, they understand what they need to do. It’s an offensive line and a running back that are built to do what they do; they’re very good at it. [They’re] very consistent from week-to-week in what they try to accomplish. So, we’re going to have to be at our best to get it stopped. I’m confident that we will.”

Both the Ravens and Titans are 6-3 and battling for one of the final postseason spots.