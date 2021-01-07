Ravens-Titans Wild Card Fantasy Matchup

The Ravens and Titans will meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive year in an AFC wild-card matchup.

Last season, Tennessee knocked off Baltimore 28-12 in the divisional round.

Here's a look at the Fantasy implications of this year's matchup by SI's Michael Fabiano.

Running Back

Start'Em

Ravens: J.K. Dobbins

Fabiano's Take: "Dobbins, a huge fantasy breakout player looking ahead to next season, is coming off a monster performance in the Ravens’ regular-season finale. Not only did he score 28 points, but he also played 32 snaps and averaged a bananas 2.2 fantasy points per touch. He’s in a good spot to find success against the Titans, who have allowed 20 total touchdowns and the seventh-most fantasy points to runners.

Wide Receivers

Start'Em

Ravens: Hollywood Brown

Fabiano's Take: Brown has been on quite a hot streak, scoring 13 or more fantasy points in each of his last six games. That includes a 21.1-point explosion against the Bengals last week. Next up is a date with the Titans, who gave up 22 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points opposing wide receivers. This could be a high-scoring affair, as DK Sportsbook has the over-under at 54.5, so look for Brown to shine again this week."

Tight Ends

Sit'Em

Titans: Jonnu Smith

Fabiano's Take: "Smith is coming off a big stinker against the Texans, scoring just 1.8 fantasy points. He’s now failed to score more than 4.3 points in four of his last five games, and this week’s matchup against the Ravens isn’t favorable. Their defense has surrendered just five touchdowns to enemy tight ends, and Smith has become a touchdown-dependent option for the most part. He’s a risk for those playing in playoff fantasy leagues."