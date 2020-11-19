SI.com
Ravens-Titans Week 11 Fantasy Outlook

Todd_Karpovich

The Titans travel to Baltimore in Week 11 for a rematch of last' season's playoff game in the divisional round.

Tennessee handily won that game 28-12 behind running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 195 yards rushing.

Here's the Fantasy outlook for the latest matchup, according to SI expert Michael Fabiano.

Quarterback

Sit ‘Em

Titans: Ryan Tannehill

Fabiano's Take: Tannehill’s numbers have taken a nosedive in recent weeks, as he’s failed to hit the 18-point mark in each of his last four games. He could have a low ceiling again in Week 11, as the Titans head to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, the position has put up an average of barely 17 points against them while playing at M&T Bank Stadium.

Running Back

Sit ‘Em

Ravens: J.K. Dobbins

Fabiano's Take: "It looked like Dobbins’ value was on the rise, but the return of Mark Ingram turned the rookie into a committee runner. Last week, Dobbins led all Ravens backs in snaps (29) but saw just six touches and had a smaller touch share than Ingram and Gus Edwards. So while the Titans have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, trying to sort out this three-headed monster is impossible for fantasy managers." 

Wide Receiver

Sit ‘Em

Titans: Corey Davis 

Fabiano's Take: "Davis had been quietly consistent in the stat sheets, scoring double digits in all but one game this season. However, his ceiling could be a bit low when the Titans head to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Their defense has been tough on receivers lined out wide, as the position has scored just two touchdowns and has averaged the second-fewest fantasy points. While A.J. Brown is an obvious must-start regardless, I'd be fading Davis here."

Tight End

Sit ‘Em

Titans: Jonnu Smith 

Fabiano's Take: "Smith has scored a touchdown in two straight games and is tough to sit at a thin position, but I would temper expectations when the Titans visit Baltimore. He’s seen just eight targets in his last two games, and one of his touchdowns came on a run. That won’t happen often. The Ravens haven’t allowed more than 14.8 points to a tight end, and just four have put up more than 10.3 points. Smith could be in for a real stinker."

Kickers

Sit of the Week

Titans: Stephen Gostkowski 

Fabiano's Take: "Gostkowski's totals have taken a nosedive, as he's failed to score more than seven points in a game since Week 7. That trend is likely to continue this week, as the Titans face a Ravens defense that's been tough on kickers. No team in the league has allowed fewer points (3.9 PPG) to the position this season. I'd fade Gostkowski if possible this weekend."

