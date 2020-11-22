SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Titans Have the Last Word Over Ravens With 30-24 Overtime Victory

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Titans players gathered on the Ravens logo at midfield shortly before kickoff in their key Week 11 matchup.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh immediately confronted them and appeared to get into a verbal confrontation with Tennesee cornerback Malcolm Butler and coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans managed to have the last word on a 29-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry that provided a 30-24 victory with 5:21 left in overtime. 

The setback dropped the Ravens to 6-4, and they face an uphill battle to make the postseason for a third consecutive year. 

"We just have to win games, as many games as we can," said Harbaugh, who appeared to wave off Vrabel during the post-game handshake.

One one of the keys for the Ravens was stopping Henry, who ran for 195 yards against them in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. It was an especially tough challenge without defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams out with injuries. 

The Ravens managed to contain Henry in the first half before he began to wear them down in the fourth quarter. Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had another uneven performance and was hindered by a couple of drops by his receivers. Jackson completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 186 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for 51 yards on 13 carries.

A 31-yard pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews gave Baltimore a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter. 

Tennessee (7-3) managed a pair of field goals by Stephen Gostkowski that cut the margin to 21-16 with 11:15 left in the game. On the ensuing drive, a penalty by Andrews on a third-and-1 moved the ball back and the Ravens were forced to punt after an incomplete pass. 

The Titans made them pay on a 14-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown, who bullied his way into the end zone on third-and-10, avoiding tackles by Chuck Clark, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Patrick Queen. Tannehill then ran up the middle for the two-point conversion with just over two minutes remaining.

"This organization has a standard here," Baltimore defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "It doesn't matter what happened. It's on to the next game. You got to get that one win."

The Ravens moved the ball to the Titans' 12-yard on the ensuing drive but had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Justin Tucker that sent the game into overtime.

Baltimore won the coin toss and elected to receive in overtime but went three-and-out. This opened the door for the Titans to win on Henry's open-field run. 

Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins finished with 70 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Tannehill completed 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Dez Bryant had his first catch—a 4-yard gain in the third quarter—since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions for 28 yards.

"We just can't put 60 minutes together as a football team," Wolfe said. "I don't know what it is."

What It Means

The Titans boosted their playoff chances with the victory. They still have a chance to win the AFC South.

The Ravens dropped two consecutive games. The offense remains inconsistent and now the defense is struggling to make tackles.

Next Game

Titans: Stay on the road against AFC South rival Indianapolis. It's their second matchup in the past three weeks. The Colts beat Tennessee 34-17 in Week 10. 

Ravens: Travels to Pittsburgh for a showdown on Thanksgiving night. The Steelers edged the Ravens 28-24 in Week 8.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Need to Keep Season From Slipping Away After Loss to Titans

Baltimore's defenders missed several key tackles and were bullied on the final possession in a 30-24 overtime loss that puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans Week 11 Pregame Notes, Inactives

The Ravens will have to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry with a short-handed defensive line. As expected, defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams are among the inactives.

Todd_Karpovich

Patrick Mekari to Start at Center in Place of Struggling Matt Skura for Ravens

Patrick Mekari will take over at center in place of the struggling Matt Skura for the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (6-3) host the Titans (6-3) in a game with playoff implications. Tennessee beat Baltimore 28-12 in the playoffs last season.Here is a breakdown of the matchups.

Todd_Karpovich

Will Ravens Give Dez Bryant An Opportunity Against Titans?

Dez Bryant has made some nifty one-handed receptions for the Ravens during practice. However, the veteran wide receiver has not been a factor in a game since being signed late last month.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Gercari1

Ravens Elevate Dez Bryant From Practice Squad for Week 11 Matchup With Titans

Dez Bryant was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad for the Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Todd_Karpovich

McSorley Becomes Lastest Ravens Player Added to COVID-19 List

Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. McSorley missed practice time this week for a non-injury-related reason, according to the daily report released by the team.

Todd_Karpovich

Boclair: Injuries to Titans Give Ravens Slight Edge in Week 11 Matchup

Titans beat writer predicts a 30-20 victory for the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Fullback Patrick Ricard Confronts Food Thief, Reclaims Meal

You better think twice about stealing a meal from Patrick Ricard. The Ravens fullback — 6-foot-3, 311 pounds — confronted a neighbor who stole his dinner from Outback Steakhouse after it was delivered by DoorDash.

Todd_Karpovich

Derrick Henry on Ravens Defense: 'I Feel Like They’re Always Tough'

Derrick Henry returns to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11 and expects to see a different type of Ravens team than the one he ran roughshod over in the playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich