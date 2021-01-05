Titans Bracing for Surging Ravens, Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Titans have done an effective job keeping Lamar Jackson from taking over the game in their last two meetings.

Earlier this season, Jackson threw for 186 yards with a touchdown and interception and ran for 51 yards in Tennessee's 30-24 overtime victory.

In last year's Divison playoff game, Jackson managed 508 total yards, but most were late in the game in the Titans' dominant 28-12 victory.

Despite the success, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is bracing for a red-hot Jackson in their Wildcard matchup on Jan. 10 in Nashville.

"Not sure of many people who can match up with Lamar Jackson's speed, so if you have, let me know and we'll throw them in there," Vrabel said at his Monday press conference. "We're going to have to play team defense. It's option football, and when it's not we'll have to be sound in the pass game. He is clearly a threat, and he is clearly an unbelievably dynamic player who poses a lot of problems."

Over the Ravens' five-game winning streak to end the regular season, Jackson has thrown for 809 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has run for 430 yards with another four scores.

"Not every play is a read or an option type play," Vrabel said. "But when it is, you are going to have to be sound, and there's going to have to be responsibilities that everybody is going to have to take care of because that is when they take advantage of your missed assignments."

Overall, Jackson has thrown for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 qbr).

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, has emerged as a key threat and has run for 905 yards and nine touchdowns — a franchise rookie record. Baltimore finished the regular season with an NFL-best 191.9 yards rushing per game.

"It's always hard to prepare for a good football team, for a sound, physical football team that has a history of winning, and they're playing well," Vrabel said. "We'll just have to dial in the stuff we need to improve on and try and take care of these keys as we see are going to be the ones that are going to help us beat the Ravens."