Jan. 5 Vlog: Ravens Shift to Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Tennessee Titans continued their impressive, late-season run, dispatching the Patriots 2013 in the AFC Wild Card round.

Most impressively, Tennessee accomplished that feat on the road and possibly ended the New England's dynasty with Tom Brady eligible to hit the free-agent market.

The win will also give the Titans some confidence heading into another hostile environment against the top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore.

The top-seeded Ravens  (14-2) opened as 9.5-point favorites, but they will not be taking the Titans lightly.

Baltimore, though, does have an advantage with an extra week to heal and prepare, There is some connection between the teams as Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees held the same position in Baltimore before temporarily retiring at the end of the 2017 season. This opened the door for Don Martindale to take over as the defensive coordinator in Baltimore and he has thrived with that position.

Martindale will spend much of this week game-planning for running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown against the Patriots. He also caught a 22-yard pass. Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher during the regular season with 1,540 yards.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who took over the starting job for Marcus Mariota midseason and led a resurgence, simply managed the game, completing eight of 15 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Ravens have a talented secondary that can play man coverage, which will free up the front seven to pressure Tannehill.

While Baltimore did not play Tennessee this season, the two teams did meet in 2018. Mariota was the quarterback and the Ravens sacked him a franchise-record 11 times en route to a 21-0 victory. Joe Flacco was still the starting quarterback for Baltimore. so much has changed since that game.

Now, Lamar Jackson runs the show in Baltimore and the Titans might have some trouble adjusting to his speed. 

Just as the Ravens 14 victims this season. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Hippopotamus14
Hippopotamus14

Smart of the Ravens to get a jump on the Titans last week.

