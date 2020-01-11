Ravens-Titans Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have not shied away from their Super Bowl aspirations throughout the season.

Baltimore takes the next step in that journey in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens are heavy favorites, but they will not be taking Tennessee lightly. The Titans showed their mettle by beating the New England Patriots 20-13 on the road in last week's wild-card round.

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown against New England. The Titans will try to use the same formula against the Ravens.

Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season and he is especially dangerous when he gets to the second level. Baltimore will look to bottle him up with defensive tackles Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko.

The Ravens also know something about effectively running the ball and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The Ravens, though, are versatile on offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ranked first in the NFL and set a franchise-record with 36 touchdown passes this season. He was also ranked third with a 113.3 quarterback rating.

WHO'S PLAYING

Ravens running back Mark Ingram, who has been dealing with a calf injury, was active. Ingram suffered the ailment Week 16 against Cleveland and didn't return to practice until last this week.

Tight end Mark Andrews was also active after dealing with an ankle injury.

Ravens also activated defensive tackle Justin Ellis, to counter the Titans' run-heavy Titans game plan led by Henry.

The Titans suffered a blow when linebacker Jayon Brown was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The other inactives are:

WILD ATMOSPHERE

There will be a raucous atmosphere at M & T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history. Cars were lined up to get into the parking lot almost five hours before kickoff.

Temperatures were also unseasonably, hovering in the low sixties most of the afternoon. The rain that was originally in the forecast was not expected to start until hours after the game.

LINKS TO GET YOU READY FOR THE GAME

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch

Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

Ravens Three Keys to Victories Over Titans

Second-Year Ravens Feel More Prepared for Playoffs