Ravens-Titans Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have not shied away from their Super Bowl aspirations throughout the season.

Baltimore takes the next step in that journey in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens are heavy favorites, but they will not be taking Tennessee lightly. The Titans showed their mettle by beating the New England Patriots 20-13 on the road in last week's wild-card round.

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown against New England. The Titans will try to use the same formula against the Ravens. 

Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season and he is especially dangerous when he gets to the second level. Baltimore will look to bottle him up with defensive tackles Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko. 

The Ravens also know something about effectively running the ball and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The Ravens, though, are versatile on offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ranked first in the NFL and set a franchise-record with 36 touchdown passes this season. He was also ranked third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. 

WHO'S PLAYING

Ravens running back Mark Ingram, who has been dealing with a calf injury, was active. Ingram suffered the ailment Week 16 against Cleveland and didn't return to practice until last this week.

Tight end Mark Andrews was also active after dealing with an ankle injury.

Ravens also activated defensive tackle Justin Ellis, to counter the Titans'  run-heavy Titans game plan led by Henry. 

The Titans suffered a blow when linebacker Jayon Brown was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The other inactives are:

WILD ATMOSPHERE

There will be a raucous atmosphere at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history. Cars were lined up to get into the parking lot almost five hours before kickoff. 

Temperatures were also unseasonably, hovering in the low sixties most of the afternoon. The rain that was originally in the forecast was not expected to start until hours after the game. 

Ravens vs. Titans Live Scores, Updates, Discussion

Ravens Player Spotlight: Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has mesmerized opponents through the season.Each week, he seemed to make a highlight reel play went vital on social media. Still, Jackson next challenge is showing that he can win a playoff game. Last season as a rookie, Jackson and the Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round. Jackson gets his shot at redemption this year in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans.

Harbaugh Lauds Ravens Unselfishness

The Ravens players on offense never complained about not getting enough touches. The defenders were focused on making an impact and not worried about their statistics even though several of those players are slated to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Coach John Harbaugh said that type of attitude has led to the team's success. The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in their history.

Ravens Three Keys to Victories Over Titans

The Ravens are looking to extend the best season in franchise history in an AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Here are three keys to victory for Baltimore.

Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had some memorable moments in his rookie season. Overall, Brown finished his first season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 point per game). Brown's seven touchdown receptions tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history.

The Street: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Too Good to Get Upset by Titans

Titans running back Derrick Henry carried (pun very much intended) his team into the AFC Divisional Round where MVP Candidate Lamar Jackson and his Ravens teammates have been patiently waiting. While Baltimore (14-2) was resting and strategizing during their bye week, Tennessee (9-7) was pulling of an impressive upset in New England with a 20-13 victory over the Patriots.

Ground Control: Ravens-Titans Will Battle in the Trenches

There's no secret as to how the Ravens and Titans are going to attack one another. Both teams want to establish an effective running game to set the tone in their AFC divisional round matchup on Jan. 11. While Tennessee has the best running back in the game with Derrick Henry, the Ravens had the best rushing attack in league history behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.

For Ravens, The Biggest Game Is the Next One

The Baltimore Ravens earned a first round bye in the NFL Playoffs and they have the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Although most pundits are now picking the Ravens to be Super-Bowl bound, the team realizes they're a long way from being crowned anything at all. The steepest part of the mountain is ahead, and in order to reach the summit on top, they'll have to power through the rough terrain.

Trevor Woods

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch

The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are set to host the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 11 in a prime-time game. Here are the key matchups.

Mark Ingram's Status Still Uncertain for Divisional Playoff Game Against Titans

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram's status remains up in the air for the divisional round game against the Titans after he suffered an injury in Week 16.

