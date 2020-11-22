SI.com
Ravens-Titans Week 11 Pregame Notes, Inactives

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will have to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry with a short-handed defensive line.

As expected, defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams are among the inactives. 

Campbell missed the previous game against New England because of a calf injury. Williams left the Patriots game with an ankle injury that could possibly take a week or more to heal. 

The loss of Campbell and Williams was especially costly against New England, which amassed 173 yards rushing on 39 carries (4.4 ypc). 

Both Campbell and Williams were initially ruled "doubtful" for this game. The Ravens will use a rotation of Derek Wolfe, Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Madubuike, and Justin Ellis on the defensive line. 

The Ravens are stout against the run, allowing 101.8 yards per game, ranked eighth in the NFL. However, Henry, who is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards rushing, is by far the biggest challenge they've faced.

In addition to Campbell And Williams, the other Ravens inactives are rookie safety Geno Stone, defensive end Jihad Ward and rookie offensive lineman Ben Bredeson

Both cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and inside linebacker L.J. Fort , who missed the past two games with a finger injury, are active. Wide receiver Dez Bryant was elevated from the practice squad and is active.

The Titans' inactives are wide receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, safety Kenny Vaccaro, long snapper Matthew Orzech, guard Rodger Saffold, tight end Mycole Pruitt and defensive end Larrell Murchison.

Can the Ravens Get the Passing Game Going?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should have an opportunity to attack a Titans pass defense that has allowed 20 touchdown passes — tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

Baltimore has its own struggles and is ranked 31st with 184 .1 yards per game. Jackson has to avoid turnovers that have been especially costly in losses to Pittsburgh and New England. 

O-Line Shuffle

Patrick Mekari will take over as the starting center in place of the struggling Matt Skura for the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Skura has struggled over the last two games.

In a 24-10 victory over the Colts in Week 9, Skura was dealing with a cut on his hand that led to some high and wide snaps.

Skura had some of the same challenges in a 23-17 Week 10 loss against New England. In one instance, he sailed the ball past running back Mark Ingram who was lined up in the "Wildcat" that gave the Patriots the ball. Later, another bad snap that got past quarterback Lamar Jackson cost the Ravens 16 yards late in the fourth quarter. 

 Mekari started five started after Skura went down with a season-ending knee injury and performed well last season.

