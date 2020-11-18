Week 11: Ravens-Titans, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

Week 11: Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Ravens (6-3)

When

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. at M & T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens: minus-6.5 (BetOnline)

Series History

The regular-season series is tied 10-10, and the postseason series is tied 2-2. Baltimore and Tennessee last faced each other in the 2019 AFC divisional playoffs. In that game, the Titans upended the top-seeded Ravens, 28-12, at M & T Bank Stadium. Prior to that game, the last Ravens-Titans regular-season meeting took place in 2018 when Baltimore won 21-0 in Nashville. The two teams played together in the AFC Central Division for six seasons after the Ravens relocated to Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996. Realignment in the league in 2002 took the Titans to the AFC South and the Ravens to the AFC North, ending their twice-yearly meetings. In the 11 games since realignment, the Titans lead 6-5.

By the Numbers

2 – Quarterbacks in NFL history — Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton — to produce at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first three pro seasons. Jackson has 524 in 2020.

Notable

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has made 66 consecutive field-goal attempts from 40 yards. Tucker, the most accurate kicker of all time, has converted 90.9% of his overall kicks, going 281 of 309.

Player Spotlight: Matt Judon

The outside linebacker is one of six NFL defenders to register at least 170 tackles, 80-quarterback hits, 40 tackles for loss and 20 sacks since 2017.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens need to bounce back from a disappointing 23-17 loss to the Patriots in Week 10. Lamar Jackson went 24 of 34 for 249 yards with two touchdowns but had a careless interception in the final seconds of the second quarter that prevented the Ravens from potentially tying the game 13-13. Penalties were troublesome again for the Ravens, who were flagged eight times for 64 yards. Center Matt Skura had several bad snaps, including one that cost the Ravens 16 yards late in the fourth quarter. Baltimore's passing attack has been stagnant all season and is ranked 31st in the NFL. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown needs to do a better job getting separation against a Titans secondary that is ranked 28th in the league.

Baltimore is second in the NFL with 164 yards rushing per game. The Ravens are more successful this season when they rush more than pass. Jackson leads the team with 524 yards, followed by Gus Edwards (370 yards) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (310 yards). Veteran Mark Ingram should also be available for a second consecutive game after missing time with an ankle sprain. The Titans are allowing 120.7 yards rushing per game. The Ravens need to set the tone with their ground attack.

Defense

Defensive end Calais Campbell missed the previous game against the Patriots because of a calf injury and his status against the Titans is uncertain. Nose tackle Brandon Williams left the Patriots game with an ankle injury that could possibly take a week or more to heal. The loss of Campbell and Williams was especially costly against New England, which amassed 173 yards rushing on 39 carries (4.4 ypc). Baltimore will face an even bigger challenge against Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns. Henry ran for 195 yards in the Ravens 28-12 loss to Tennessee in last season's playoff game. The Ravens will have to rely heavily on some younger players, such as rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, along with veteran Justin Ellis, to fill the void if Campbell and Williams are out. Henry needs one touchdown to be the fifth player in Titans history to score at least 50 career scores.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been efficient, throwing for 2,128 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. He could use a lot of play-action to keep the Ravens even more off-balance. His favorites targets are A.J. Brown (478 yards receiving, six touchdowns), Corey Davis (436 yards, three touchdowns) and. Jonnu Smith (318 yards, six touchdowns). Brown needs two touchdown catches to become the fourth player in franchise history with at least eight touchdown receptions in back-to-back seasons.

Prediction

The Titans have some extra rest after hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Ravens suffered a slew of injuries in their previous game against the Patriots. This is a huge game for both teams because of the potential playoff implications. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said the team was "ticked off" following the loss to New England. The key for Baltimore will be stopping Henry and that will be no easy task.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Titans 21