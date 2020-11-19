Titans Coach Mike Vrabel on Ravens: 'They Try to Shock and Awe You Early'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Titans were one of the few teams to shut down the Ravens last season and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Tennessee upset Baltimore 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs, ending the Ravens' record-setting season.

The Titans return to M & T Bank Stadium for a Week 11 showdown that will directly impact the AFC playoff race.

The key for Tennessee (6-3) is to keep the Ravens (6-3) from getting off to a fast start and dictating the pace of the game.

“They start extremely fast. They try to ‘shock and awe’ you early," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "They’re outscoring opponents, probably, [244-165] points this year. So, that trend is continuing and they’re getting up in ballgames. So, we’re going to have to be very competitive. We’re going to have to be ready to go early on.”

Despite the loss in last year's playoff game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson racked up 508 yards of total offense. He threw for 365 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 143 yards.

Over nine games, Jackson has thrown for 1,762 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 524 yards rushing, followed by Gus Edwards (370 yards) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (310 yards).

“I think you have to be careful trying to take these big shots on him because he’s just going to make you miss," Vrabel said about defending Jackson. "We’ve seen that against us. There were examples, obviously, last year, but then throughout the film. You’ll have to get a lot of guys to him and be able to swarm and try to do our best on him. He’s very talented. He’s got speed. He’s also got quickness and an ability to make you miss in small areas.”

Baltimore is favored in the game but is dealing with several key injuries, especially on the defensive line. Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle) could be sidelined for the game.

This could open the door for Titans running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 195 yards in the playoff game. Henry is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns.

The best chance for the Ravens is to control the game and take the ball out of Henry's hands. Tennesse will try to condense the field and reduce the Ravens' speed — the same blueprint from last season.

"I think that the more space that you give good players and athletes in this league, the tougher it is to tackle them," Vrabel said. "You’re either going to have to be really good tacklers or try to find a way to use the sideline to your advantage knowing that he hasn't missed a tackle. It's easier said than done. There are times where they get north and south and gain a bunch of yards."