Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Plan to Fill Void At Safety With Youth and Experience

    Elliott suffered season-ending injury against Vikings.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The loss of safety DeShon Elliott to a season-ending torn pectoral/biceps has created another challenge for the Ravens' secondary.

    Baltimore already lost Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to a knee injury in training camp. Anthony Averett has stepped into the starting role. 

    The Ravens plan to use rookie Brandon Stephens to help replace Elliott, but Jimmy Smith, Geno Stone, Anthony Levine Sr. and even practice squad player Jordan Richards will also get an opportunity to make plays.

    In a season already full of adversity, coach John Harbaugh is taking the latest challenge in stride. 

    “I think [Stephens] is going to be very prepared, and he has to be," Harbaugh said. "He’s going to be stepping into that bigger role, and it won’t be just him. There are other guys that will be a part of that, too. Jimmy [Smith] has been playing safety and Geno [Stone]. Anthony Levine [Sr.] has played a lot of football here. So, all of those guys will be taking parts of all that process there. We brought Jordan [Richards] back, and Jordan is always in the mix. So, it will be a group effort.”

    The Ravens had some struggles in the back end of the defense with big plays and missed tackles. 

    Read More

    Baltimore enters Week 10 ranked 31st against the pass, allowing 282.5 yards per game.

    The Ravens play the Dolphins on a short week Thursday night. 

    However, Miami has struggled to throw the ball and is not even sure if Tua Tagovailoa can even start because of an injured finger. If Tagovailoa cannot play, Jacoby Brissett will be behind center.

    Baltimore is preparing for both quarterbacks. 

    “We just don’t know, so we’re prepared for their offense," Harbaugh said. "When you watch them and watch the tape, they run their offense, but it’s a little different variation with the two quarterbacks. They emphasize different types of plays, more with one or the other. So, we just have to be ready for all the options.”

    1347119064.0
    News

    Ravens Plan to Fill Void At Safety With Youth and Experience

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17115894
    News

    Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings Roundup

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17114914
    News

    Lamar Jackson Proves He Can Win When Trailing Late in Game

    3 hours ago
    1166819903.jpg.0
    News

    Ravens-Dolphins Week 10 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17114950
    News

    Ravens Make Several Moves Ahead of Thursday Night Game Against Dolphins

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17021574
    News

    Ravens Flashing High-Powered Attack

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17115924
    News

    Another Record-Setting Day for Lamar Jackson

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17116082
    News

    Ravens Week 9 Report Card Vs. Vikings

    Nov 8, 2021