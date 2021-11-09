Ravens Plan to Fill Void At Safety With Youth and Experience

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The loss of safety DeShon Elliott to a season-ending torn pectoral/biceps has created another challenge for the Ravens' secondary.

Baltimore already lost Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to a knee injury in training camp. Anthony Averett has stepped into the starting role.

The Ravens plan to use rookie Brandon Stephens to help replace Elliott, but Jimmy Smith, Geno Stone, Anthony Levine Sr. and even practice squad player Jordan Richards will also get an opportunity to make plays.

In a season already full of adversity, coach John Harbaugh is taking the latest challenge in stride.

“I think [Stephens] is going to be very prepared, and he has to be," Harbaugh said. "He’s going to be stepping into that bigger role, and it won’t be just him. There are other guys that will be a part of that, too. Jimmy [Smith] has been playing safety and Geno [Stone]. Anthony Levine [Sr.] has played a lot of football here. So, all of those guys will be taking parts of all that process there. We brought Jordan [Richards] back, and Jordan is always in the mix. So, it will be a group effort.”

The Ravens had some struggles in the back end of the defense with big plays and missed tackles.

Baltimore enters Week 10 ranked 31st against the pass, allowing 282.5 yards per game.

The Ravens play the Dolphins on a short week Thursday night.

However, Miami has struggled to throw the ball and is not even sure if Tua Tagovailoa can even start because of an injured finger. If Tagovailoa cannot play, Jacoby Brissett will be behind center.

Baltimore is preparing for both quarterbacks.

“We just don’t know, so we’re prepared for their offense," Harbaugh said. "When you watch them and watch the tape, they run their offense, but it’s a little different variation with the two quarterbacks. They emphasize different types of plays, more with one or the other. So, we just have to be ready for all the options.”