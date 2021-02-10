Ravens Reportedly Re-Sign Tight End Eric Tomlinson to 1-Year Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens maintained some depth at tight end by re-signing tight end Eric Tomlinson to a one-year deal.

The contract is worth $1.1 million with $125,000 guaranteed, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Tomlinson was signed by Baltimore when Nick Boyle went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots. Tomlinson was a key blocker and played in 123 snaps over six games.

"He really blocked well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Tomlinson. "He was really a focal point in the blocking part of our offense. So, he’s been a big plus for us, and I’m sure glad he’s with us.”

In addition to Tomlinson and Boyle, the Ravens' other tight ends on the current roster consist of Mark Andrews Eli Wolf and Jacob Breeland. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman also used Pat Ricard as a tight end and he played effectively.

Nonetheless, Baltimore will look to add another tight end in the coming months via free agency or through the draft. That position is a key part of the team's offense.

We’ll look at personnel, we’ll look at free agency, we’ll look at the Draft, and certainly, we’re very much a tight end-centric offense," DeCosta said. "So, if there is a tight end there available in the Draft, or somebody else, if somebody else happens to fall to us in free agency, we would certainly look at that as a possibility.

"We know that [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] can take those tight ends and really go to the lab and find some ways to use these guys to make us more productive on offense.”