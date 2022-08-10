Tony Jefferson Offers 'Scouting Report' on Ravens Safeties

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could have the best group of safeties in the entire NFL.

They could have three players in the starting lineup — Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, and Chuck Clark.

The Ravens also have veteran Tony Jefferson with several young players — Geno Stone, Adarius Washington and Chris Moore — fighting for roster spots.

Jefferson is the elder statesman of the group and offered his take on the revamped secondary.

“My scouting report is we’ve got all safeties who can start all around the league," Jefferson said. "It’s a pleasure going to work with them every day – being able to pick each other’s brains," Jefferson. Marcus [Williams], in particular, [is] just a guy who knows football [and] is really good at understanding the game; I could pick his brain a lot. We sit next to each other in meetings, so we have the ability to – like I said – just pick each other’s brain and see what each other’s thinking.

"So, it’s a great situation, I think, for all of us – just the fact that we’re able to learn from each other. And like I said, I think each and every one of us has starter ability in the league.”

Tony Jefferson

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is going to move the versatile Hamilton around, putting him in the box, matching him up with opposing tight ends and playing center field.

Clark is a steely veteran that brings toughness to the defense and has worn the green dot to relay defensive plays. Baltimore will continue to rely on Clark to help keep the secondary organized.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Jefferson is in his second go-round with the Ravens and his experience is also influential.

He's also ready to make an impact.

"I don’t know what it is, but I just feel refreshed and brand new, fresh slate, just coming out here worry-free," Jefferson said. "I’m just out here, like I said, just having fun, enjoying the moment, and I’m not too concerned or worried about all the other stuff that can get in your mind and create negative thoughts. I just come out here with a positive mindset, bring positive energy to everybody on the team and just go from there.”