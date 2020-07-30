RavenCountry
Assessing Ravens rankings on NFL 'Top 100 Players of 2020'

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were well-represented on the NFL "Top 100 Players of 2020," earning seven spots.

Quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson was the No. 1 overall selection. 

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was ranked second overall, ahead of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. 

The rankings were based on 970 ballots and 132 player interviews.

Here's a look at the Ravens on the list and assessing their ranking.

No. 86 Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Assessment: Too Low 

Humphrey is one of the league's top young playmakers. Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles. Humphrey also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

No. 79 Defensive End Calais Campbell

Assessment: Too Low

Campbell is one of the top defensive linemen in the league. He was ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher. Campbell should have been a few notches higher. 

No. 75 Safety Earl Thomas

Assessment: Accurate 

After a slow start, Thomas finished the season strong and was named to his seventh Pro Bowl. He had 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. No. 75 was a fair assessment heading into 2020. 

No. 74 Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley

Assessment: Too Low 

Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus in 2019. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, Stanley allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019. He somehow finished eight spots below Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil in these rankings. 

No. 53 Marcus Peters

Assessment: Accurate

This is a good spot for Peters. After being acquired from the Rams, Peters had 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended. Peters tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three).

No. 44 Running Back Mark Ingram

Assessment: Accurate

Ingram ran for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl. He turns 31 on Dec. 31. 

No. 1 Lamar Jackson

Assessment: Accurate 

To the victor go the spoils. Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP after completing one of the best seasons of any quarterback in league history. He threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. There will be some griping in Kansas City about Mahomes finishing third. 

Omissions: 

Tight End Mark Andrews 

Andrews earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after setting team-highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852), and receiving touchdowns (10). Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce were the only two tight ends to amass more than 200 receiving yards on receptions of 20 or more yards downfield. Kelce was ranked 18th on the list. 

Kicker Justin Tucker

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 field-goal attempts. His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history. Tucker is also a seven-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honoree — the most ever by an NFL special teams player. He is the first kicker in NFL history to produce six seasons with 30-plus field goals made (2012-13, 2015-18). 

