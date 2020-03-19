RavenCountry
Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Ravens general manager would be ecstatic to add either player.

Queen was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

"I think Patrick Queen would be a great fit for them," ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper told the Ravens website. "He's a three-down guy, had a phenomenal year, great tackler. You saw that in the game against Clemson, kind of saved them in a couple of spots there in that championship game."

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools.

Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson writes:

18. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 0", 229 pounds)

"One of the youngest prospects in the draft (turns 21 in August), Queen played his best down the stretch during LSU’s title run as he ended his breakout junior season with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the final four games. Thriving in coverage, Queen has outstanding speed and is a fluid mover with excellent change-of-direction ability."

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Hanson writes:

20. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 3", 241 pounds)

"With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019."

Other players lined to the Ravens are:

— Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (ranked 21st)

With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons and departs Athens with a career 6.56 yards per carry average. A patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance, Swift has elite burst and short-area quickness and has drawn comparisons to LeSean McCoy due to his shiftiness and elusiveness.

— LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (ranked 24th) 

With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46, 40-yard dash at the combine, and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

— Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (ranked 39th) 

Lacking ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Todd Karpovich

Brady's Imminent Departure From Pats Officially Shifts Balance of Power in AFC

Most general managers in the AFC won't be sorry to see Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been tormenting teams in the AFC for more than two decades. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff appearances since 2001. Now, he appears headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC where he try to show he had plenty effective football remaining at age 42.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Not Expected to Pick Up CB Brandon Carr's Option

After three years and 48 starts, the Brandon Carr era is apparently coming to an end in Baltimore. The Ravens are not expected to pick up the cornerback's contract option, which will save the team $6 million with their salary cap. Carr could be the second cornerback to leave this offseason with Jimmy Smith expected to test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

Howard Balzer

Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens' selections are as follows: one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Stack D-Line To Prevent Repeat of Playoff Performance Against Titans

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might still be having nightmares about Derrick Henry.The Titans running back gashed Baltimore's defensive line for 217 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 victory in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The loss was a disappointing end following the best regular season in Ravens' history. DeCosta wants to ensure there is no repeat performance by any running back. So, one of the first orders of business was stocking the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Best, Worst Free-Agent Signings in Ravens History

The Ravens are already off to a solid start in free agency. General manager Eric DeCosta had already made some shrewd moves, acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Here's a look at some of the Ravens former free-agent signings that turned out well, and some that backfired.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports. Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season, but there simply was not enough opportunities and the team could fill the void with the extra draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

