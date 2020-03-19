Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Ravens general manager would be ecstatic to add either player.

Queen was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

"I think Patrick Queen would be a great fit for them," ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper told the Ravens website. "He's a three-down guy, had a phenomenal year, great tackler. You saw that in the game against Clemson, kind of saved them in a couple of spots there in that championship game."

Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools.

Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson writes:

18. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 0", 229 pounds)

"One of the youngest prospects in the draft (turns 21 in August), Queen played his best down the stretch during LSU’s title run as he ended his breakout junior season with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the final four games. Thriving in coverage, Queen has outstanding speed and is a fluid mover with excellent change-of-direction ability."

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Hanson writes:

20. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 3", 241 pounds)

"With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019."

Other players lined to the Ravens are:

— Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (ranked 21st)

With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons and departs Athens with a career 6.56 yards per carry average. A patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance, Swift has elite burst and short-area quickness and has drawn comparisons to LeSean McCoy due to his shiftiness and elusiveness.

— LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (ranked 24th)

With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46, 40-yard dash at the combine, and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

— Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (ranked 39th)

Lacking ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.