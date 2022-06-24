Skip to main content

Ravens Have Three of NFL's Top 32 Contracts Heading Into 2022 Season

Baltimore does solid job finding value.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been smart with player contracts over the past several years.

They have also been effective in finding the great value in the players they have signed.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Ravens have three players in the top 32 NFL contracts, according to Pro Football Focus.

Those players are:

No. 14 — Edge Tyus Bowser

FOUR YEARS, $22 MILLION (THREE YEARS, $13 MILLION IN CASH REMAINING)

Analysis: Bowser played in all 17 games for Baltimore and was one of the top defenders on the team. He led the Ravens with seven sacks and had career highs with 59 tackles and 15 quarterback hits. Bowser tore his Achilles tendon in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he should be ready for the 2022 season.  

No. 19 — OT Morgan Moses

THREE YEARS, $15 MILLION ($5.5 MILLION TOTAL GUARANTEED)

Analysis: Moses, 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, is also a smart player and committed just three penalties and allowed four sacks over 1,022 snaps. He spent seven seasons with Washington before signing with the New York Jets last year.

No. 30 — TE Mark Andrews

FOUR YEARS, $56 MILLION (FOUR YEARS, $48.5 MILLION IN CASH REMAINING)

Analysis: This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

PFF's top contract went to Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata, who inked a four-year, $64 million deal with $40.85 million guaranteed. 

