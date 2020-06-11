RavenCountry
Ravens Defense Is Among Top-5 to Watch in 2020

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are traditionally known for their defensive prowess and they have the talent to completely change the complexion of a game. 

That tradition should continue this year when they will be "Top-Five Defenses to Watch," according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.   

The Ravens added several key playmakers this offseason, and will rely on a pair of rookies —  Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. 

"The Ravens had a tough month to start last season, by their standards, but tightened up once they got an experienced middle linebacker (Josh Bynes) in to fill the void left by C.J. Mosley. This year? Bynes is gone, and they could be starting two rookie ’backers. The good news is the secondary is off the charts and the front should be fearsome," Breer wrote. 

Baltimore needed to boost their interior pass rush this offseason. The team's defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019. To fix that problem, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks in 2019. DeCosta is hoping that success continues in 2020. Campbell, Wolfe and Williams are also adept at stopping the run.

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

The Baltimore Ravens' secondary became one of the most dominant units in the NFL when they acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams midseason. Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL. 

Marlon Humphrey continues to establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. He is due for a big payday. Slot cornerback Tavon Young is also expected to be back in the lineup after missing last season with a neck injury. Jimmy Smith, the Ravens' first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, is back after signing a one-year deal.

At safety, Earl Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made an immediate impact in Baltimore after being acquired from Seattle as a free agent. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. 

Chuck Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine pass

Breer's other defenses to watch are the Steelers, 49ers, Bears and Chargers. 

Breer added: "I’ll give you guys the Bills as a bonus pick here. I love their young cornerstones—Tre’Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and Matt Milano—and Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier are among the best at developing young talent. So they should be fun to watch too."

