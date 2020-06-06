Ravens Top 5 Playmakers Heading into 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have a deep and talented roster capable of making a deep playoff run this season.

With playmakers on both sides of the ball, Baltimore should be able to create matchup problems for most of its opponents. The Ravens are the only team in the NFL favored in every regular-season game, according to BetOnline.

Here are the team's Top 5 playmakers

Mark Ingram leaps over Jets defenders for a touchdown.

5. Running Back Mark Ingram

Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, helping the Ravens produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and set a new NFL single-season record for rushing yards (3,296), Ingram ran for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl. Ingram will enter the 2020 season as the starter within a deep group of running backs. Ingram turns 31 in December, but he plans to make an impact for the next several seasons.

Marcus Peters helped turn around the Ravens' 2019 season.

4. Cornerback Marcus Peters

The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens went 11-0 with Peters in the regular-season lineup. After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL. Peters will be part of a talented Baltimore secondary in 2020.

Marquise Brown is a rising star.

3. Wide Receiver Marquise Brown

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft, was never fully healthy after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. He is fully recovered from the injury heading into this season and should be an even bigger playmaker for the Ravens' explosive attack. Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Now that Brown had a full offseason to fully recover from the foot injury, he should be full-go for training camp and the 2020 season.



Mark Andrews has established himself as one of the best TEs in the NFL.

2. Tight End Mark Andrews

Andrews has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the NFL. Entering his third year, Andrews is looking to make an even bigger impact. Last season, Andrews earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after setting team-highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10). Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce were the only two tight ends to amass more than 200 receiving yards on receptions of 20 or more yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. Andrews was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Oklahoma and he played in all 16 games as a rookie, finishing with 34 receptions for 552 yards with three touchdowns. Last year, Andrews also finished fifth among all tight ends with the 852 yards receiving, and he was the only player at that position with 10 touchdowns. Those 10 scores were also the most by a Ravens’ tight end in a single season. Andrews also earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight ends in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

1. Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. Jackson is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. Jackson's main focus is leading to the Ravens to their Super Bowl victory in franchise history.