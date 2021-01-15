Ravens Top 5 Stories of the Week Heading Into Showdown Against Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to advance to the AFC championship game for the first time since 2012.

But they'll have to take down the Buffalo Bills, who are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Here are the Top Five Storylines of the Past Week

1. The Ravens had 16 players register at least one tackle in the 20-13 victory

The Ravens have a formula for playoff success. They can effectively run the ball and play lockdown defense. Baltimore's 236 rushing yards in the wild-card game against the Titans marked the most in franchise postseason history, eclipsing its previous high of 234 yards set against the Patriots in 2010.

"They are much more equipped to go win in these playoffs this year because of the growth and maturation that has taken place. I think that can’t be understated,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.

2. Lamar Jackson: 'I’m Just Attacking the Game More, Being More Aggressive'

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a five-game winning streak to end the regular season to surge into the playoffs. He accounted for 15 touchdowns — 11 passing and four rushing — with a 115.8 quarterback rating. Jackson also ran for 430 rushing yards over that stretch.

3. Key to Ravens Running Game: 'Everyone Is Blocking Their Absolute Butt Off'

Baltimore led the NFL with 191..9 yards per game. Baltimore has also run for over 200 yards in five of its past six games. The key to that success has been a total team effort. "I think the biggest key is everyone is blocking their absolute butt off," offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman said.

4. Ravens Bracing for Much Improved Bills QB Josh Allen from Last Meeting

The Ravens sacked #Bills QB Josh Allen six times and held him to 155 totals yards — 146 passing, 9 rushing — in their last meeting in 2019. Baltimore will be challenged to have the same success in their divisional playoff game.

5. Ravens Say 'Snow Thanks' to Potential Weather Conditions in Buffalo

Baltimore is slated to travel to Buffalo for an AFC divisional playoff game. The local forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of snow with an accumulation of about an inch, according to the National Weather Service.