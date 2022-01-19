Ravens Top 5 Wins of 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There were several high points to the Ravens 2021 season, despite the poor finish.

Here are the Top 5 games:

No. 5. Week 6: Ravens 34, Los Angeles Chargers 6

Breakdown: The Ravens looked like Super Bowl contenders after dominating the Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson surpassed former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for the most wins by a quarterback before their 25th birthday in NFL history (35). Baltimore pounded the ball up the middle and found space to run outside, finishing with 187 yards on 38 carries.

No. 4. Week 5: Ravens 31, Indianapolis Colts 25, OT

Breakdown: The Ravens stunned the Colts, overcoming a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit behind Jackson's record-setting night. Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 85% of his passes in a 400-yard game. He recorded the highest completion percentage in a 40-pass game in NFL history (86.0%). Jackson went 37 of 43 with a franchise-record 442 yards with four touchdowns. He threw the game-winning score on a 5-yard pass to Marquise Brown with 5:25 left in overtime.

No. 3. Week 9: Ravens 34, Minnesota Vikings 31 (OT)

Breakdown: Justin Tucker hit a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime to provide the win. It was the third time on the season the Ravens overcame a double-digit deficit to win the game. The Ravens improved to 6-2 and were the best team in the AFC. Jackson threw an interception in overtime, but the defense responded with a huge stop. Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career.

No. 2. Week 3: Ravens 19, Detroit Lions 17

Breakdown: Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal — the longest kick in NFL history – as time expired to give the Ravens another improbable victory. Tucker once kicked a 61-yard field goal in Detroit. He topped that and showed why he is the best kicker in the game. He converted four of five field goals on the day. Tucker improved to 16-for-16 in his NFL career on field goals in the final minute of regulation. Sammy Watkins had the clutch 36-yard reception that set up the winning field goal.

No. 1. Week 2: Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35

Breakdown: Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's first possession. But Jackson more than made up for those miscues and put the Ravens on his back again. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with two scores. On a 4th and 1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh forced a key interception and had a fumble recovery that directly led to the win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost for the first time in September.