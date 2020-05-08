Baltimore Ravens: Top 5 Games of the 2020 Regular Season

The Baltimore Ravens have several highly anticipated games in the 2020 regular season.

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners — New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Here are the Top 5 games:

No, 5 — Week 11: Nov. 22: vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Tennessee shocked the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. That put an abrupt end to the best regular season in Ravens history. Derek Henry gashed Baltimore's defense for 195 yards. That performance prompted Ravens GM Eric DeCosta to boost the defensive line with Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Will the Ravens get their revenge?

No. 4. — Week 13: Dec. 3: vs. Cowboys (TNF) 8:20 p.m.

Dallas makes its first trip to Baltimore for the first time since 2012 — a 31-29 Ravens victory. This game could be a Super-Bowl preview and will be a much-hyped matchup. Dak Prescott going head-to-head aganst Jackson should also attract a huge national audience. The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-1.

No. 3 — Week 14: Dec. 14: at Browns (Monday Night) 8:15 p.m.

The Browns were the favorites to win the AFC North in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator. Stefanski is the third Browns coach in as many years, but he has the weapons to be successful. The revamped lineup could give the Ravens some trouble. The teams split the regular-season matchups last year. This late-season game could impact the division.

No. 2 — Week 12: Nov. 26: at Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m.

The Ravens and Steelers have one of the best rivalries in the NFL and the teams are routinely fighting one another for the AFC North title. Baltimore swept the season series last year. However, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should be back in the lineup after recovering from an elbow injury. The Steelers also have one of the toughest defenses in the NFL and will be looking to get back atop the division.

No. 1 — Week 3: Sept. 28: vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020 regular season will arrive Week 3 on Monday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit M & T Bank Stadium for the first time since 2015. It will be third consecutive year that Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, competes against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won both games against his younger counterpart by a combined eight points — 27-24 (OT) in 2018 and 33-28 last season.