Top Five Plays of Ravens 2019 Season

The Ravens had some exciting plays during the 2019 season behind record-setting quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Here are the top five as ranked by Ravens Maven, an SI Team Channel:

No. 5. Week 1: Jackson touchdown pass to Brown

Rookie Marquise Brown was expected to provide the Ravens with a speedy downfield threat when they selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was electrifying in the regular-season opener against the Dolphins. He turned his first career reception from quarterback Lamar Jackson into a 47-yard touchdown. On the next drive, he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass. Brown finished with 147 yards on four receptions.

Final score: Ravens 59, Dolphins 10

No 4. Week 4: Humphrey strips Smith-Schuster

The Ravens were locked into another heated battle with their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who had the ball with a chance to win the game in overtime. Instead, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey stripped the ball from the hands of Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and recovered the ball. That play set up a game-winning 46-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.

Final score: Ravens 26, Steelers 23, OT.

No. 3 Week 7: "'Hell Yeah, Coach! Let's Go for It!'

The Ravens and Seattle Seahawks were tied 13-13 late in the third quarter. The Ravens were facing a fourth-and-2 from the Seattle eight-yard line and the prudent move would have been to attempt the short field goal. Instead, coach John Harbaugh asked Jackson if he wanted to go for the first down. "'Hell Yeah, Coach! Let's Go for It!' Jackson replied. On the ensuing snap, Jackson found and seam and ran for the touchdown and Baltimore never trailed again.

Final score: Ravens 30, Seahawks 16

No. 2 Week 14: Peters saves the day

The Ravens acquired cornerback Marcus Peters midseason from the Los Angeles Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick. Peters did not waste any time making impact in his first game for Baltimore. Peters intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and returned the ball 67 yards for a touchdown with five minutes left in the first half. That set the tone for the Ravens' victory. However, his most memorable play might be against Buffalo when he made a game-saving play by swatting the ball away from receiver John Brown in the closing minutes. Peters then jumped into the stands and enjoyed a beer with the fans.

Final score: Ravens 24, Bills 17

No. 1. Week 10: Jackson spin move

Jackson was a human highlight-reel for most of the 2019 season. But perhaps no other play defined his athleticism than his spin-move against the Bengals. Midway through the third quarter, Jackson faked a handoff to running back Mark Ingram, found a seam and began to run downfield. As he got to the second level, he avoided a gang of Bengals' tacklers by spinning around and then running into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.

Final score: Ravens 49, Bengals 13