Ravens have No. 1 roster in NFL heading into 2020 season

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented group of players for the Baltimore Ravens who enter the 2020 season with the NFL's best roster, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson is the league's reigning MVP and is entering his third year surrounded by young, dynamic playmakers. Baltimore set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

They have even more talent in the backfield this season.

"The Ravens' rushing attack was so good in 2019 that they were the most efficient offense in the NFL according to expected points added (EPA) per play while running the ball at a higher rate than any other offense," wrote PFF's Ben Linsey. "In the modern NFL, that just isn't supposed to happen."

Jackson played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

In addition, all three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

The Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense.

Baltimore also has a young group of wide receivers that have a huge upside. Marquise Brown, the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, should be even more explosive after being hampered with a foot injury last year.

The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. The Ravens also have the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. Baltimore expects second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to also have a bigger impact.



Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle could be the best tight-end duo in the NFL.

Defense

The Ravens could have the best secondary in the league with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Jimmy Smith, along with safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Baltimore boosted the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks in 2019. All three players are also adept at stopping the run.

"Baltimore's addition of Calais Campbell is one of the biggest moves this offseason that has flown under the radar for some reason," Linsey wrote. "He has picked up overall grades of 90.0 or higher in each of the past four seasons, dominating against the run and consistently bringing pressure at an above-average rate whether lined up on the inside or on the edge."

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

The Ravens added a pair stout middle linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — in this year's NFL draft and both are expected to make an immediate impact. Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, leads a strong group of outside linebackers that includes second-year player Jaylon Ferguson.