RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens have No. 1 roster in NFL heading into 2020 season

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented group of players for the Baltimore Ravens who enter the 2020 season with the NFL's best roster, according to Pro Football Focus. 

Jackson is the league's reigning MVP and is entering his third year surrounded by young, dynamic playmakers. Baltimore set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

They have even more talent in the backfield this season.

"The Ravens' rushing attack was so good in 2019 that they were the most efficient offense in the NFL according to expected points added (EPA) per play while running the ball at a higher rate than any other offense," wrote PFF's Ben Linsey. "In the modern NFL, that just isn't supposed to happen."

Jackson played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. 

In addition, all three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

The Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. 

Baltimore also has a young group of wide receivers that have a huge upside. Marquise Brown, the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, should be even more explosive after being hampered with a foot injury last year. 

The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. The Ravens also have the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. Baltimore expects second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to also have a bigger impact.

Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle could be the best tight-end duo in the NFL. 

Defense

The Ravens could have the best secondary in the league with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Jimmy Smith, along with safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark. 

Baltimore boosted the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks in 2019. All three players are also adept at stopping the run.

"Baltimore's addition of Calais Campbell is one of the biggest moves this offseason that has flown under the radar for some reason," Linsey wrote. "He has picked up overall grades of 90.0 or higher in each of the past four seasons, dominating against the run and consistently bringing pressure at an above-average rate whether lined up on the inside or on the edge."

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

The Ravens added a pair stout middle linebackers — Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison — in this year's NFL draft and both are expected to make an immediate impact. Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, leads a strong group of outside linebackers that includes second-year player Jaylon Ferguson. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Roman: Time is of the essence for Ravens offense

Even with Lamar Jackson in the fold, Greg Roman knows he will hard-pressed time-wise to get the Ravens offense revved back up to its record-setting performance.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Calais Campbell 'best 5-technique player in NFL' for Ravens

Calais Campbell, "the best five-technique player in the NFL,' and Derek Wolfe are key additions for the Ravens' d-line, which has depth with young playmakers.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Harbaugh: No controversy with distancing comments

Ravens coach John Harbaugh clarified his remarks after calling some of the NFL's guidelines for social distancing "impossible."

Todd Karpovich

Would Ravens consider icing Justin Tucker to ensure health?

Would the Baltimore Ravens keep Justin Tucker isolated during training camp to ensure his health because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic?

Todd Karpovich

Ravens host all-star cast of guest speakers this offseason

From Larry Holmes to Julius "Dr. J" Erving, the Baltimore Ravens players got knowledge of what it means to be a champion in a Zoom series by John Harbaugh.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens reportedly had internal talks about Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens had internal discussions about potentially signing Antonio Brown, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens should be at full strength for training camp

Matt Skura on the mend, John Harbaugh expects to at full strength for training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh: Challenging time for undrafted free agents

John Harbaugh says it will be a challenging time for undrafted free agents to make the Baltimore Ravens because of the coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Harbaugh optimistic Ravens can keep key playmakers

The Ravens' success in the NFL draft comes at a price as many of these young playmakers, such as Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley, are due for huge paydays.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at emotional Talladega

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag at the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway where drivers showed their support for Bubba Wallace.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore