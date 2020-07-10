Ravens top list for NFL's 'Most Complete Team' in 2020

The hype surrounding the 2020 Ravens continues to build.

Baltimore earned the top ranking as the league's "Most Complete Team, ahead of the 49ers, Chiefs, and Saints, according to NFL.com. The Ravens also received a similar ranking by Pro Football Focus for having the NFL's best roster.

In addition to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and 12 other players who made this past season's Pro Bowl, Baltimore boosted the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens added 10 players in this year's draft, including first-round pick Patrick Queen who is expected to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. Baltimore is one of the favorites to dethrone Kansas City as Super-Bowl champions.

"General manager Eric DeCosta has assembled the best roster in the NFL, bar none," NFL,com's Adam Schein wrote. "Last season, the Ravens led the league in scoring and finished third in scoring defense. Both units are positioned to dominate once again in 2020."

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was a franchise record.

In addition, Baltimore set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. Jackson played a key role with that explosive attack, carrying the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

They have even more talent in the backfield this season.

All three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. The Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft and he has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie.

Baltimore has a young group of wide receivers that have a huge upside. Marquise Brown, the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, should be even more explosive after being hampered with a foot injury last year.

The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. The Ravens have the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. Baltimore expects second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to have a bigger impact.



Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle could be the best tight-end duo in the NFL.

Defense

The Ravens could have the most talented secondary in the league with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Jimmy Smith, along with safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

The trio of Campbell (6.5 sacks), Wolfe (7 sacks) and Brandon Williams (one sack) will boost in the interior pass rush. All three players are adept at stopping the run.

The Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

"Defensively, Baltimore remains absolutely stacked in the back end, with first-team All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey fronting one of the league's most talented secondaries," Schein wrote. "On the second level, the Ravens snagged first-round pick Patrick Queen, whose athletic game is perfect for the modern NFL."

In addition to Queen, the Ravens drafted another talented middle linebacker Malik Harrison who will push for a starting job. Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, leads a strong group of outside linebackers that includes second-year player Jaylon Ferguson.