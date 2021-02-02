Ravens Top 5 Plays of the 2020 Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens put together some exciting plays on both sides of the ball over the 2020 season.

Of course, quarterback Lamar Jackson was the catalyst for most of the plays. However, a few other unlikely heroes emerged.

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the 2020 season.

No. 5: Sept. 28 vs. Kansas City — Rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay had a 93-yard kick-off return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the defending Super-Bowl champion Chiefs. It marked the NFL’s first kickoff return for a score of 2020 and was the Ravens’ sixth such touchdown since 2011. Only the Vikings (seven) have more over that span.

No. 4: Dec. 20 vs. Jacksonville — Rookie right tackle Tyre Phillips picked up a fumble by quarterback Lamar Jackson and ran for a 22-yard gain in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars. Phillips was forced to leave the game with a concussion, but the video went viral.

No. 3. Jan. 10 vs. Tennessee: Cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with 1:50 remaining that sealed a victory in the wild-card game. Peters and several other teammates then ran onto the Titans logo at midfield and started to celebrate in retribution for Tennessee players gathering on the Ravens logo prior to their regular-season matchup.

No. 2. Dec. 14 vs. Cleveland: Jackson emerged from the locker room and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on a fourth-and-5 that gave the Ravens a 42-35 lead with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter in a key AFC North matchup. Jackson then set up the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds.

No. 1. Jan. 10 vs. Tennessee: Jackson had a dynamic 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter in the wild-card game against the Titans that changed the momentum of the game. Baltimore had trailed 10-0 before Jackson tied the score. It was the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in playoff history and the Ravens prevailed 20-13.