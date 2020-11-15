Ravens Top 5 Stories of the Week Heading into Patriots Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens spent part of the week dealing with comments from quarterback Lamar Jackson and various key injuries heading into their Sunday night game against the Patriots.

Here are the top five stories of the week.

1. Too Predictable? Lamar Jackson Says Opponents Calling Ravens Plays

Lamar Jackson has a good idea why the Ravens' offense is so inconsistent.

They're so predictable that opponents are calling out their plays, Jackson said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Peacock.

"We're going against defenses and they're calling out our plays and stuff like that," he told the NFL Network host. "They know what we're doing. A lot of that. Sometimes, stuff won't go our way if they're beating us to the punch. ... Watch out for this, watch out for that.' Sometimes that's what's going on."

2. Harbaugh: 'Nothing Unusual' About Opponents Anticipating Plays

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman contend it's not uncommon for defenses to anticipate some play-calling.

It's a matter of film study, reading formations and recognizing the quarterback's cadence.

"We study our opponents. That’s what you do." Harbaugh said. "You study, you look for everything you can get, every tip you can get. There’s formation tips, there’s split tips, there’s down-and-distance tendency, there’s play-caller tips, there’s stance tips, there’s motions tips. I’ll tell you, there’s about everything you could think of – we look for it – and sometimes you find tendencies, and sometimes you don’t."

3. Ravens: Campbell Out, Ingram Practices Again, Smith Doubtful

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell will not play in the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

Running back Mark Ingram was able to practice for the second time in three days and could be back in the lineup.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith did not practice this week, but could still be a game-day decision.

4. Running Game Will Be Key for Ravens Against Patriots

Few teams have been able to stop the Ravens running attack this season.

Baltimore leads the NFL with 170.1 rushing yards per game. The Ravens are 6-2 and have thrown 216 passes and run 266 times.

The ground attack will be key against the Patriots, who have the league's 25th-ranked run defense. Conversely, New England's secondary is adept at causing turnovers and second in the NFL with 10 interceptions, including five by J .C. Jackson and two by Devin McCourty.

5. Dez Bryant Won't Play for Patriots, Geno Stone Promoted from Practice Squad

The Ravens did not elevate wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad for the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

Baltimore did call up rookie safety Geno Stone from the practice squad for the second time this season.

Bryant made his debut last week in a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

While Bryant did not get a target in his two snaps, he was just grateful to be back on the field. It was the first time he appeared in a game since 2017.

The Ravens are confident Bryant will eventually make an impact once he gets a better grasp of the offense and gets into football shape.