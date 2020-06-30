Ravens gearing up for the challenging start to the season

The Ravens have a tough slate of games over the first quarter of the 2020 season with matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins.

Normally, the coaches and players would have already spent some practice time this offseason getting ready for those opening four opponents. The challenges with the COVID-19 have altered those plans with more virtual meetings led by coach John Harbaugh.

“The grass time I’m talking about is OTAs and the actual practice itself. But I think we’ve even spent more time in drilling down studying them as a staff – our first four opponents," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "And John had us do another exercise, that was great, on some other teams that we’ve had that time to sit in our studies and watch it, meet as a defense, and we went back into the office for a day with John, and did all our social distancing, and wore our masks, and actually had a meeting. But the Zoom thing – if you’re not afraid of it – it’s like being at the office."

The Browns, Texans, Chiefs and Redskins face a similar challenge having to face the Ravens so early in the season.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. Baltimore also set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking the previous mark set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

"I think that we’ve gotten even more time with studying our opponents, and ourselves, because we haven’t had the practice time – where we’re, instead of scripting for OTAs and evaluating the practice we just had and the meetings, we’ve had even more time to study our opponents," Martindale said. "So, we’re looking forward to that, as well.”

This is how BetOnline sees the season shaping up:

Baltimore Ravens -3½ @ Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens -9 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens -5 @ Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens -2½ @ Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens -2½ @ New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens -1½ @ Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens -2½ @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens -10 @ Washington Redskins

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens -14

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens -8½

Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens -7

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens -15½

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens -2

New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens -12½

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens -7

Tennessee @ Baltimore Ravens -8