Ravens Expect Another Tough Weather Day in Chicago

Bears and Ravens will likely play on windy day.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The weather conditions have not been ideal the few times the Ravens have traveled to Chicago.

It could be another challenging environment on Sunday.

“We’re expecting right now, I think, low 40s [and] 20 to 30 mile per hour winds," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said."That’s kind of what we’re expecting. So, we had a perfect day today for it, and that was good for us. I’m glad we got the day we did today at practice.”



The Ravens last played in Chicago in 2013 when a tornado warning delayed the game. The Bears prevailed 23-20 overtime in overtime in tough, muddy conditions.

“Oh man, that was something. Tornados, I think it hit a neighborhood and destroyed a neighborhood," Harbaugh said. "They had to clear the stadium out. Remember when they took the tarp off the field? They dropped all the water on the field. Remember that?

"Remember we tried to snap the ball, and the ball got stuck in the mud and didn’t get snapped? I remember. I remember. I remember well.”

Chicago is one of three places where the Ravens have never won. Minnesota and Las Vegas are the others.'

The Bears lead the all-time series versus Baltimore, 4-2. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 1-2 against Chicago.