SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Will the Ravens Be Active at the Trade Deadline?

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made an unexpected move last season when they acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams.

It proved to be a shrewd decision because Peters made an immediate impact and the Ravens won 14 consecutive regular-season games with him in the lineup.

With the trade deadline just over two weeks away, would Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta pull the trigger on another deal?

The Ravens could certainly use another veteran wide receiver or high-impact edge rusher. Baltimore might also be interested in adding a third tight end and depth on the offensive line. 

One player being linked to Baltimore is Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who would provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another effective downfield target. Jones has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in seven of the past nine seasons. This year, he's been dealing with a hamstring injury and has managed 15 catches for 213 yards over three games. 

However, Jones could be more costly than the Ravens would be willing to pay. The team does not like trading draft picks and DeCosta would certainly be hesitant to deal a first-round selection for Jones, who is also slated to make $61.5 million through the 2023 season. 

A more realistic move could be Lions' wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who could rekindle his career with a change of scenery. The Ravens could likely land Marvin Jones for a late-round selection. Marvin Jones, who has caught 12 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown this season, is making just under $10 million this season and is eligible for free agency in 2021.

Other wide-receiver options could include a reunion with Breshad Perriman, the Ravens' first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2015 draft, or Golden Tate. 

As far as pass rushers, DeCosta would love to swing a deal for Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has four sacks this season. Minnesota is 1-5 and Ngakoue, who is making $12 million this year, is a free agent at the end of the season.  The Ravens would likely want to sign Ngakoue to an extension if they decide to make a deal. 

Another option could be Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who is the team's all-time sacks leader. However, coach Ron Rivera likes Kerrigan's experience with the young roster. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Week 7 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens enter their bye at 5-1 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28. Here's how Baltimore fares in the Week 7 Power Rankings.

Todd_Karpovich

A Look at Lamar Jackson's Midseason Numbers From Year 2 to Year 3

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was expected to show steady improvement in his third year as a pro. Instead, his stats are not at the same level compared to the same period last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Finding Life Difficult Without Marshal Yanda Anchoring Offensive Line

Ravens coach John Harbaugh knew he had a huge void to fill when eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons.

Todd_Karpovich

No Getaway: Ravens Must Follow Strict Guidelines Over Bye

The bye week is normally a time when the Ravens players can decompress and return home to see family or perhaps go on a short vacation. That's not the case this season.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Provides Injury Update: Averett to IR, Ingram OK

The Ravens roll into their bye with several players dealing with injuries but most of them should be ready for the Nov. 1 showdown with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Earl Thomas Files Formal Grievance Against Ravens

Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas filed a grievance against the team after his contract was terminated in August.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Hope Recent Spate of Penalties Aren't Troublesome Trend

Baltimore was penalized a season-high 12 times for 132 yards, which helped Philadephia get back into the game.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Snap-Count Analysis: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins Split Workload

Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Report Card Vs. Eagles

The Ravens held off the Eagles for a 30-28 victory in Week 6 to improve to 5-1 on the season. Here are the grades.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Another Inconsistent Game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not wavered in his confidence with the offense despite another inconsistent performance.

Todd_Karpovich