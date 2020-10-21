Will the Ravens Be Active at the Trade Deadline?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made an unexpected move last season when they acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams.

It proved to be a shrewd decision because Peters made an immediate impact and the Ravens won 14 consecutive regular-season games with him in the lineup.

With the trade deadline just over two weeks away, would Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta pull the trigger on another deal?

The Ravens could certainly use another veteran wide receiver or high-impact edge rusher. Baltimore might also be interested in adding a third tight end and depth on the offensive line.

One player being linked to Baltimore is Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who would provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another effective downfield target. Jones has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in seven of the past nine seasons. This year, he's been dealing with a hamstring injury and has managed 15 catches for 213 yards over three games.

However, Jones could be more costly than the Ravens would be willing to pay. The team does not like trading draft picks and DeCosta would certainly be hesitant to deal a first-round selection for Jones, who is also slated to make $61.5 million through the 2023 season.

A more realistic move could be Lions' wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who could rekindle his career with a change of scenery. The Ravens could likely land Marvin Jones for a late-round selection. Marvin Jones, who has caught 12 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown this season, is making just under $10 million this season and is eligible for free agency in 2021.

Other wide-receiver options could include a reunion with Breshad Perriman, the Ravens' first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2015 draft, or Golden Tate.

As far as pass rushers, DeCosta would love to swing a deal for Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has four sacks this season. Minnesota is 1-5 and Ngakoue, who is making $12 million this year, is a free agent at the end of the season. The Ravens would likely want to sign Ngakoue to an extension if they decide to make a deal.

Another option could be Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who is the team's all-time sacks leader. However, coach Ron Rivera likes Kerrigan's experience with the young roster.